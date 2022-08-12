10 Exercises That Burn More Calories Than Running

The walking lunge is a variation of the stationary lunge exercise. In place of standing upright after performing a static bodyweight lunge, you walk forward by lunging out with the other leg. The movement is repeated for a specified number of repetitions. In addition to strengthening the leg muscles, walking lunges also strengthen the core, hips, and glutes [2].

Place your hands on your hips or side as you stand up straight with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Step forward with your right leg, placing your weight on your heel.

As you lower your right knee, ensure it is parallel to the floor in a lunge position. Take a moment to pause.

Repeat the movement on your left leg without moving your right leg. In a lunge position, pause as your left leg is parallel to the floor.

As you lunge, repeat this movement while walking forward with alternate legs.

Repeat the exercise on each leg ten to twelve times - and perform 2 to 3 sets.

3. Swimming

Swimming is one of the most effective methods of burning calories. Swimming can burn more than 200 calories in just half an hour, which is more than double the amount burned by walking. It helps strengthen your upper body and tones your chest, stomach, arms (particularly your triceps) and your back. In addition to improving flexibility and suppleness, it improves posture by stretching the body out [3].

4. Indoor rock climbing

As a full-body workout, indoor climbing benefits cardio and strength. This exercise works your shoulders, especially your deltoids, and your biceps and triceps; complex climbing movements use both your arms and legs, which triggers your core. It strengthens your muscles while being low impact, improves your flexibility, strengthens your heart and lungs, and helps improve coordination [4].

5. Agility ladder

Agility ladder training has improved your speed, agility and quickness by strengthening your ligaments, joints and tendons [5]. In addition, studies have also shown that doing agility ladder workouts can positively impact one's brain health [6].

How to do agility ladder workout:

You don't need an agility ladder to do these drills. You can draw one on your driveway with sidewalk chalk, use floor tiles, or simply imagine the squares on your floor as you do the workout [7].

For warm-up: Warm up by walking on the treadmill or around your neighbourhood for five minutes; this will get your heart pumping and muscles ready.

