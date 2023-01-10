Is There A Normal Blood Sugar Level, According To Age?

Blood sugar level, blood sugar concentration, or blood glucose level can also be referred to as a measure of blood sugar, or blood sugar concentration. In addition to type 1 diabetes, type 2 diabetes, and gestational diabetes, people with hyperglycaemia can also suffer from type 2 diabetes.

Blood Sugar Levels: What Is A Healthy Level?

The recommended blood sugar level for anyone in the morning, regardless of age or gender, should be less than 100 mg/dl. However, because each person's health history and body function are unique, their blood sugar level may vary based on their diet, medication or other factors [1].

What Is A Normal Blood Sugar Level?

A normal blood sugar level is less than 100 mg/dL after not eating (fasting) for at least 8 hours, and it is less than 140 mg/dL after eating for two hours [2].

A person's blood sugar levels tend to be lowest during the day just before a meal. For most individuals without diabetes, blood sugar levels before meals range between 70 and 80 mg/dL. For some individuals, 60 mg/dL is normal; for others, 90 mg/dL is the norm [3].

It is important to note that reading levels fluctuate throughout the day and at night. High and low blood sugar levels can be signs of underlying health conditions that require medical attention. Observing fluctuations in blood glucose levels as a result of diet, exercise, medications, and pathological processes is essential in such situations [4].

Normal Blood Sugar Levels by Age

There are different ways to calculate blood sugar levels. For example, you can perform the test while fasting or after not eating for more than eight hours. This is because blood sugar fluctuates throughout the day for a variety of reasons, especially after eating [5][6].

Ideal blood sugar range for adults (20 years & above)

1-2 hours after eating: Below 180 mg/dL

Fasting: Under 100 mg/dL

During the night: 100-140 mg/dL

Blood sugar range for women over 60 (without diabetes)

Fasting: 90-150 mg/dl

2 hours post meal: Below 180 mg/ dl

When To Consult A Doctor?

Having blood sugar levels above 180 mg/dL or above your prescribed healthy range can be dangerous. If you have blood sugar levels above 300 mg/dL, seek immediate medical attention.

Advertisement

On A Final Note...

A healthy target blood sugar level for you will depend on a number of factors, including your age, weight, medical history, medications you are taking, and lifestyle. A healthy blood sugar level depends on factors such as your weight, age, medical history, medications you are taking, and lifestyle. You should still have a blood sugar level between 80 and 110 mg/dL before consuming anything.