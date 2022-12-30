New Year 2023: New Years Resolutions For People With Diabetes

As the new year approaches, people across the globe are likely to establish resolutions for the coming year, regardless of whether they have diabetes or not. However, people with diabetes do not have to undertake difficult or taxing New Year's resolutions.

For people with diabetes, New Year's resolutions can have a different meaning than they do for the rest of us. For them, it is not just about losing a few pounds or going to the gym, but it is also about getting their glucose levels back to a healthy level.

We have compiled a list of resolutions that can be accomplished for people with diabetes.

New Year's Resolutions For People With Diabetes

1. Plan realistically

This one applies to everyone, not only diabetes patients. If you set yourself a target and do not meet it, it is entirely natural for you to feel down. However, instead of dwelling on missing a target, set more realistic, temporary goals [1]. You should concentrate on daily achievements such as reducing blood glucose levels or eating fewer calories with your meals.

2. Maintain a healthy glucose level

Establishing how often and when you should test your blood glucose in order to manage your diabetes is one of the most important things you can do. Your glucose level provides insight into your body's health. It can tell you if you need a supplementary snack or extra units of insulin. It can also tell you how your body reacts to carbohydrate intake in the morning and at night [2].

It may be a good idea to make a resolution for the New Year to check your glucose levels more often - a resolution you can easily achieve.

3. Plan your meals

Create an eating plan each week to assist you in managing your diabetes. Make a shopping list and prepare nutritious meals that you are excited to prepare by writing out grocery lists and shopping for healthy ingredients. This may be a challenge at first, however with time, it will become a healthy habit that can significantly improve your glucose levels [3].

4. Check your haemoglobin A1C

A great New Year's resolution for people with diabetes is to lower your haemoglobin A1C. In order to know whether you are managing your diabetes well, you and your doctor need to know your average blood glucose level over the previous three months [4]. Lowering this number will help you and your doctors determine if you are.

5. Discover fun exercises to do

The American Diabetes Association recommends that people with diabetes exercise in order to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease and to maintain better blood sugar control [5].

According to the World Health Organization, adults should engage in at least 30 minutes of moderate aerobic activity every five days or 75 minutes of vigorous activity every seven days. Begin by trying an activity you have never done before, or an activity you enjoy, in order to ease you into a long-term program [6].

6. Don't overindulge in processed foods

Fast food, processed meats, and high-sugar breakfast cereals contain highly refined carbohydrate, added glucose, sugar, and salt, all of which are detrimental to blood sugar levels and result in unnecessary calorie consumption [7].

Generally speaking, processed foods are not nutritionally beneficial, so beware of ingredients such as potassium chloride or calcium propionate.

On A Final Note...

A new year is the perfect time to renew your focus on improving your glucose control and overall health. By utilising the right tools and support, you can achieve your New Year's resolutions for diabetes and make this the best year of your life.