Diabetes And Fungal Infection: Does The Cold Months Increase The Risk?

In India, diabetes has been on the rise for some time, with 72.9 million adults diagnosed with diabetes in 2017. The International Diabetes Federation estimates that 72.9 million adults in India live with diabetes. The majority of this increase is due to type 2 diabetes, a disease that results from insulin resistance and a gradual loss of insulin production by the pancreas.

By 2045, there are expected to be 134 million people living with diabetes in India [1].

The condition diabetes increases your risk of contracting other diseases and infections as well as other chronic conditions. Among the health complications associated with diabetes are heart disease, chronic kidney disease, nerve damage, fungal infection, foot problems, oral health issues, vision, hearing problems, and mental health issues [2].

Diabetes And Fungal Infections

There are bacteria, viruses, and fungi in your body, including yeast, which can cause infections if your immune system cannot control their levels of presence. Usually, you don't realise they are there; your immune system maintains a balance between them and them [3].

Nonetheless, if something tips the balance, bacteria or fungi can grow out of control and cause an infection. Fungal infections, including vaginal yeast infections, are one of the most common infections observed in diabetics [4].

There is an increased risk of having a fungal infection in diabetics, whether they are type 1 or type 2. Diabetes presents a particular problem with yeast infections due to the fact that sugar promotes Candida growth.

As a result of high blood sugar levels, sweat, saliva, and urine also have high sugar levels. This encourages yeast to grow in places like your mouth and genitals, resulting in thrush.

Diabetes and fungal infection in women

Those with type 1 or type 2 diabetes are at greater risk of infection, including yeast infection, than those without diabetes. If your blood sugar levels are not well controlled by your diabetes, yeast can overgrow, especially in your vaginal area. If your blood sugar levels are not controlled, your yeast can grow very rapidly. As a result, your body may develop a yeast infection [5][6].

Diabetes and fungal infection in men

This condition is also known as Jock Itch and is frequently linked to male athletes wearing sweaty jockstraps for prolonged periods of time. Especially when combined with high blood sugar levels, a sweaty jockstrap provides an ideal environment for yeast to flourish [7].

Among those who are not circumcised, infection may develop around the testicle, inner thighs, and buttocks [8].

What Are The Other Causes Of Fungal Infection In Diabetics?

A yeast infection can be caused by a variety of factors. People with diabetes are particularly vulnerable since the combination of any one of these variables with even slightly elevated blood sugar levels creates an ideal environment for the growth of yeast.

The following are the causes of fungal infection in diabetics [9]:

High blood sugar levels

Certain diabetes medications

Antibiotics

Severe stress

Symptoms Of Fungal Infection In Diabetics

Skin infection: The skin may change colour or there may be itchy patches of varying sizes and shapes.

Genital infections: Infections of the genital tract are more common in women than in men, but an individual with diabetes who has difficulty managing his condition is at an increased risk of contracting these infections.

Eye infection: A corneal infection causes pain, redness, blurred vision, discharge, sensitivity to light, and watery eyes if left untreated.

Foot infection: Athlete's foot is a very common fungal infection.

Does The Cold Months Increase The Risk Of Infection In Diabetics?

During the winter months, diabetic patients are more likely to experience high blood glucose levels among others. As temperatures drop and sugar levels rise, diabetics should take extra precautions to ensure their health. Cold weather causes diabetics to suffer from many health problems, including changes in their haemoglobin levels, increased chances of contracting illnesses, and even depression [10][11].

Fugal infections becomes increasingly common during the colder months. As a result of the dry air in the winter season, our skin becomes dehydrated and itchy, which causes rashes to occur. These rashes are common during the winter season and are commonly referred to as winter rashes.

Since diabetes can make treatment more difficult, people with diabetes are more likely to develop fungal infections. Diabetics should be aware of the signs and symptoms of fungal infections and receive prompt treatment to avoid potentially serious complications [12].

In addition, diabetic patients tend to lose feeling in their toes and feet during the winter season due to changes in their vascular system. As a result, people should keep an eye on their feet to ensure that there are no open wounds or pressure areas in their feet to avoid fungal infections.

On A Final Note...

Diabetics need to take very good care of their feet, keeping them moisturised, keeping their inner fingers dry, and preventing fungal growth in their toes.

Diabetes patients can manage their blood sugar levels by taking appropriate preventive measures before the onset of winter, which allows them to avoid associated complications.