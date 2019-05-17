World Diabetes Day: 24 Natural Remedies To Fight Diabetes

Every year, the month of November is observed as the Diabetes Awareness Month - celebrated globally to raise awareness about both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes. The theme of World Diabetes Day is 'access to diabetes education.'

Diabetes Awareness Month 2022 also aims to focus on the link between diabetes and cardiovascular disease. On this awareness month, let us take a look at the different natural ways one could manage the condition.

According to the International Diabetes Federation, there were 72 million diabetic patients in India in 2017. More and more people are suffering from its severe side effects and insulin resistance is quite common among people who take up modern drugs for diabetes. The metabolic functions of our body convert the food you eat into sugars or glucose. At the same time, the pancreas releases insulin, which in turn helps our body to use this glucose for energy. Diabetes occurs when your body fails to produce a sufficient amount of insulin, thus resulting in an increase in the blood sugar level [1] [2] .

The two types of diabetes are type 1 diabetes (when your body becomes incapable of producing insulin) and type 2 diabetes (when your body becomes insulin resistant). Some of the symptoms of diabetes are extreme thirst, infections, frequent urination and blurred vision. Apart from its usual treatment method of insulin dosages, studies have revealed that there are certain ways through which one can limit the onset of the disease[3] .

Predominantly a lifestyle disorder, promising strides have been made in the science of Ayurveda for the treatment of diabetes through the right diet, detoxification therapies, yoga and deep-breathing exercises and an overall lifestyle makeover [4] [5] .

So, are there any remedies for diabetes? Yes. There are certain home remedies with extremely simple ingredients that can be used to save the trouble of going to the doctor every now and then. Well for true and cure part it's a yes, no for the rest. There are a couple of home-based remedies to prevent, cure and keep diabetes under check.

Advertisement

Ayurvedic, Herbal And Kitchen Remedies For Diabetes

According to Ayurveda, diabetes is a metabolic disorder called Premeha and this occurs due to Vata dosha, Pitta dosha and Kapha Dosha. The main causes are some foods that increase Kapha buildups. Do ayurvedic remedies help cure diabetes? Of course, it is not completely curable, but with continuous practice of Ayurveda, you can control it. Read on to know the different ways through which ayurvedic, herbal and kitchen remedies can help in the prevention and curing of diabetes [6] [7] [8] [9] [10] [11] .

1. Bitter gourd

Remove the seeds of 3-4 bitter gourds and using a blender extract the juice. Daily drink this juice on an empty stomach to reduce the blood sugar level and is one of the common ayurvedic treatment for diabetes. This is confirmed in the study 'Bitter Gourd: A Dietary Approach To Hyperglycemia'.

2. Fenugreek

Soak 4tbsp of fenugreek seeds overnight. Crush and strain this mixture and collect the remaining water. Drink this water every day for 2 months to get the best results. Fenugreek seeds help manage the symptoms by improving the usage of sugar by your body and help balance your insulin levels.

3. Neem leaves

One of the best-used cures for diabetes, it helps reduce the high blood sugar levels. Consuming 2-3 neem leaves on an empty stomach daily as it can increase insulin production. This is one of the best treatment for diabetic nephropathy.

4. Mulberry leaves

According to Ayurveda, mulberry leaves can control the blood glucose level. Daily intake of mulberry leaves on an empty stomach can considerably reduce the blood sugar level. It can even control the onset of diabetes.

5. Black plum (jamun seeds)

Take one spoon of these seeds along with lukewarm water, and this is known as an effective remedy to treat diabetes. Chewing these leaves also prevents the conversion of starch to sugar and hence reduces the symptoms of diabetes.

6. Gooseberry (amla)

Consuming the juice of amla, about 20 ml twice a day, is considered to be good for a diabetic patient. The powder of amla fruit can also be taken twice a day, on a daily basis. This is one of the top ayurvedic cures for diabetes treatment as it helps keep blood sugar at a steady level and prevent spikes after meals.

7. Banyan tree bark

Consume about 50 ml of this decoction, twice a day. Heat 20 grams of the bark in 4 glasses of water. When you get about 1 glass of the mixture, it can be consumed after making it cold. Banyan tree bark is beneficial in treating diabetes as it contains a hypoglycemic principle (glycoside).

8. Ridge gourd

An excellent herbal treatment for diabetes, the green vegetable contains insulin-like peptides and alkaloids that reduce the sugar levels in both blood and urine.

9. Curry leaves

Herbal treatment for diabetes would go empty if we don't add curry leaves. Curry leaves reduce cell death in pancreatic cells, as they produce insulin in our body. Thereby, effectively help treat the symptoms of diabetes.

10. Aloe vera

Research suggests that the intake of aloe vera juice can help improve blood glucose levels. It decreases blood lipid levels and decreases swelling and healing of wounds which is a concern in diabetes.

11. Black pepper

Another amazing herbal treatment for diabetes is the use of black pepper. It is extremely good at healing, as gangrene is a major concern in diabetes. The enzymes in black pepper help break down the starch into glucose, effectively regulating your blood glucose levels and delaying glucose absorption [12] .

12. Cinnamon

Consuming this herb can help curb your blood sugar levels as it lowers the insulin resistance. Basically, cinnamon helps regulates blood sugar levels in the body, thereby making it one of the best remedies for diabetes.

13. Green tea

The herb-infused tea has an inbuilt property of stimulation of the production of insulin by triggering the functioning of the pancreas.

14. Mango leaves

Diabetes herbal treatment will be incomplete without the powerful mango leaves. Boil it with water and drink it instantly. It lowers blood sugar levels in the body. Try soaking the leaves overnight for better effects and having an empty stomach the next morning.

15. Basil leaves

Increasingly beneficial for type 2 diabetes, basil leaves help in reducing your blood sugar levels. Leaves of basil reduce hike in blood glucose and also aids in the functioning of the pancreas.

16. Turmeric

According to various studies, curcumin may have a role in diabetes prevention. It is also asserted to have the ability to stabilise uneven blood sugar levels in your body [13] [14] .

17. Papaya

These fruits enhance your insulin sensitivity and decrease enzymes that are ALT and AST, which are the biomarkers in diabetes.

18. Ginger

Used in the treatment of almost all sort of diseases and health conditions, the herb is asserted to be beneficial in the treatment of diabetes. It helps reduce blood sugar levels and help regulate insulin response in people with diabetes.

19. Ginseng

The Chinese swear by this herb to treat a variety of health problems. Certain studies have found that consuming ginseng on a regular basis helps manage blood sugar and glycosylated haemoglobin, which is a type of haemoglobin responsible for managing blood sugar. It is also rich in antioxidants and promotes the secretion of insulin. Ginseng capsules are available in all leading health stores [15] .

20. Chamomile

There are a lot of studies which show that this herb prevents the progression of diabetes and hyperglycemia. People who drink this tea have a lesser amount of glucose in their blood, which leads to a decrease in blood sugar levels [16] [17] .

21. Olive oil

It slows the absorption of foods eaten along with the oil so there will be no sharp rise in blood glucose. Olive oil is rich Omega 9 and Omega 3 which help maintain the flexibility of blood vessels, allowing good blood flow. Cooking your food in olive oil is one of the best home remedies to control diabetes.

22. Vijaysar churna

This is also known as Pterocarpus Marsupium or Malabar kino, which is helpful in curing diabetes mellitus. It may be taken twice a day. Vijaysar can also be taken in a cube form and can be kept in water overnight. Drink it in the morning on an empty stomach. This is one of the best ayurvedic treatments for diabetes [18] .

23. Triphala

It is widely used in the treatment of diabetes as it helps lower the sugar levels in the blood and thus prevents the occurrence of diabetes. You can take equal parts of Triphala, the root of barberry, colocynth and moth (20 ml). This can be taken along with turmeric powder, about 4 grams, twice a day.

24. Coccinia indica

A powerful antidiabetic agent, coccinia indica regulates the breakdown of starch even after consuming carbohydrates. It even prevents the malfunction of other vital organs due to diabetes. Surely, this is the best and widely used ayurvedic treatment for diabetes[19] .

Tips To Prevent Diabetes

How to prevent diabetes? If you are determined to maintain a healthy lifestyle, you can decrease your chances of falling prey to this dangerous issue. The ugliest fact is that today even youngsters are becoming victims of this disease. Previously, diseases were owned by the old but today everybody is becoming a victim of diseases thanks to the stressful and polluted lifestyles that we have developed [20] [21] .

Consume more green and healthy foods and less junk food.

Avoid following a sedentary lifestyle, move more.

Cut sodas and consume water.

Eat whole grains.

Avoid trans-fat.

Consume more fibre-rich foods.

Eat in small quantities.

In Ayurveda, the tips for preventing and managing diabetes are as follows [22] :

Practise stress-relief meditation and interactions.

Herbal mixes such as Mehantak Vati and Nisha Malaki (a combination of turmeric and gooseberries - both antioxidants).

Manage your sleep patterns.

Give attention to your eating habits, even in the case of fruits with high sugar content.

Apart from all these, Ayurveda makes use of Panchakarma treatment for diabetic patients. It includes a full-fledged Ayurvedic treatment and therapies to detox the body, de-stress the mind and empties the emotional and stress toxins in your system that potentially manifest into diseases in the future [23] .

According to Dr Manikantan, "With the help of these herbal treatments and proper diet routine, yoga and meditation protocol, we have not only reduced but sometimes also taken patients off insulin. But it needs continues monitoring and efforts from the side of the patient. Yes, we do have patients who do not want to take allopathy for several reasons."

On An End Note...

On a daily basis, the number of diabetic patients is on the rise. Though the above mentioned natural remedies are effective and protective of your body, helping your body from being affected by diabetes - it is necessary that you consult a doctor.