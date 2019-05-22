World Diabetes Day 2022: 15 Best Fruits For Diabetes Patients

Every year, the month of November is observed as the Diabetes Awareness Month - celebrated globally to raise awareness about both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes.

The theme of World Diabetes Day 2022 is 'access to diabetes education.'

Diabetics have to be extremely careful in preparing their diet chart. There are few foods that a diabetic can have without worry. However, there are a majority of foods that can raise their blood sugar levels. It is the same when it comes to fruits. Time and again, we have been told that fruits and vegetables are the epitome of health and nothing can beat these natural ingredients when it comes to a healthy diet [1] . Yet, individuals suffering from diabetes face a restriction in this case, as the sugar content in the fruits can have severe adverse effects.

So, what are the recommended super fruits for diabetics? The popular notion that fruits are not safe when you have diabetes is wrong. Many types are fruits are loaded with vitamins, minerals as well as fibre, which can help regulate blood sugar levels as well as decrease your risk of developing type 2 diabetes [2] . Apart from this, the fibre can promote the feeling of fullness, curb unhealthy cravings and avoid overeating. Healthy weight maintenance can increase your insulin sensitivity and also help with diabetes management[3] .

Glycemic index or GI measures how a food that contains carbohydrate raises the blood glucose levels. Individuals suffering from diabetes use GI as the base guide for selecting the right choice of foods. Foods with a high glycemic index value tend to raise your blood sugar higher than foods with a lower GI value. Low GI is 55 or less, 56 to 69 is medium GI and 70 or more is considered as high GI[4] . An individual suffering from diabetes can have fruits with low and medium glycemic index, though low GI is increasingly preferred.

Moreover, water-based fruits are believed to be quite beneficial for diabetics [5] . Continue reading to know about the types of fruits a diabetic can consume, without having the worry of blood sugar level imbalances.

Healthy Fruits For Diabetics

If consumed in moderate amounts and under the supervision of your doctors, these fruits can be helpful for controlling diabetes or high blood sugar levels [6] [7] [8] [9] [10] [11] [12] [13] .

1. Grapefruit

About 91 per cent of the fruit is water. Grapefruit is rich in vitamin C, has a glycemic index of 25 and has a high amount of soluble fibre. Grapefruit also includes naringenin which is a flavonoid that boosts the sensitivity of your body to insulin. Eat about half a grapefruit daily to keep your blood sugar levels in control.

2. Strawberry

These berries are loaded with vitamins, antioxidants and fibre that help you control your diabetes. In addition, strawberries have a glycemic index of 41 and are low in carbohydrates. Strawberries keep your stomach full, keep you energetic and help you balance your blood sugar levels. Eating about ¾ cup of strawberries daily can be beneficial for diabetics.

3. Orange

Rich in fibre, low in sugar, high in vitamin C and thiamine, consuming oranges will help keep the blood sugar levels in control. They have 87 per cent of water content and have a very low glycemic index. Oranges also help you to keep your weight under control. Take an orange daily to keep your diabetes in check. It has a glycemic index of 44.

4. Cherry

With a low glycemic index of 22, rich in vitamin C, antioxidants, iron, beta-carotene, potassium, folate, magnesium and fibre, cherries extremely beneficial for diabetes. Moreover, cherries are full of anthocyanins which are believed to bring down the blood sugar levels by boosting the production of insulin by fifty per cent. You can eat cherries in fresh form. Consuming 1 cup of cherries in a day can be quite helpful in keeping diabetes under control.

5. Apple

Rich in Vitamin C, soluble fibre and antioxidants, apples can help you keep diabetes under control. They also contain pectin which helps to remove the toxins from your body and reduce the insulin needs in diabetics by about thirty-five per cent. And has a low glycemic index of 38.

6. Pear

Having 84 per cent of water content; pears abound with fibre and vitamins which help to keep the blood sugar levels under control. Pears are considered to be extremely beneficial for diabetes because they help to enhance insulin sensitivity and low glycemic level of 38. You can consume a small pear daily to satiate your sweet cravings.

7. Plum

Apart from being low in calories, plums are also low in glycemic index. Plums are a rich source of fibre that makes it an ideal fruit for diabetics and heart patients. As many diabetes patients suffer from constipation, it helps improve the digestive system and cures constipation. It has a very low glycemic index of 24.

8. Avocado

The healthy fats and potassium in avocado make it beneficial for diabetics. Avocado also helps lower the triglyceride and bad cholesterol levels in the body. It has a very low glycemic index of 15.

9. Nectarine

This is another citrus fruit that diabetics can have. Nectarine has a low glycemic index, which helps reduce the chances of type-2 diabetes. It has a low glycemic index of 30.

10. Peach

The fruit has a low glycemic index and is high in fibre content. Also, the antioxidants and vitamins present in peach make it really good for diabetes patients. It ha a low glycemic index of 28.

11. Black jamun

Traditionally, this fruit is commonly used by people who live in village areas. Today, black jamuns has been seen in the urban areas and it has acquired a place in the fruits for diabetic patients. Jamun help improves blood sugar control. The seeds too can be consumed, if powdered. It has a low glycemic index of 25.

12. Pineapple

Rich in anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, pineapples can be consumed by individuals suffering from diabetes. With a glycemic index of 56, it is safe to be consumed.

13. Pomegranate

Consuming this fruit is beneficial for diabetes patients. Because it helps to improve the blood sugar levels in the body. It has a low glycemic index of 18.

14. Amla

This bitter fruit is good for diabetic patients as it is loaded in vitamin C and fibre. The greenish yellow amla fruits should be eaten on a daily diet by diabetic patients. It has a low GI of 40.

15. Papaya

Loaded with a plethora of nutrients, papaya is known to have the properties that help control diabetes. It also prevents diabetic heart diseases. They also contain such enzymes which protect the diabetic against harmful free radicals. With a glycemic index of 60, the fruit is advised by doctors to be incorporated in a diabetic patient's diet.