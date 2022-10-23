Can We Hope For A Healthier India With The Ayushman Bharat Scheme?

The National Health Policy introduced Ayushman Bharat in 2018, a flagship program of the Indian government, aiming to achieve the goal of Universal Health Coverage (UHC). This program was created to fulfil the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and their core principle, "leave no one behind."

Ayushman Bharat was developed to move away from a sectoral approach towards a comprehensive need-based approach. This program aims to address the healthcare system holistically, including ambulatory care, promotion, and prevention at the primary, secondary, and tertiary levels.