Year Ender 2022: The Hottest And Popular Saree Trends Of 2022

1. Tissue Saree

Tissue silk saree was all the rage this year and it is one of the most delicate and feminine saree form. The tissue silk is woven with incredibly fine silk threads that give them the feel and texture of tissue paper.

When it comes to silk sarees, this is one of the most well-known saree. Tissue silk is popular for their sheen and excellent finish.

2. Organza Saree

Ah, a classic and my Amma's favourite! Among Indian women who seek to create a classy and elegant appearance, organza silk saree is a popular saree material.

Designed to be light weight, plain weave, sheer fabric made of silk, this saree makes perfect wear for numerous occasions. From traditional drape to party look - this saree is perfect for a variety of occasions.

Advertisement

3. Pastel Silk Saree

Known for its combination of tradition and modernity, pastel silk sarees have had an overwhelming impact on the wedding industry. Pastel colours are versatile and perfectly suited to contemporary styling. In my wedding, the bridal team wore pastel silk sarees, and were they stunning!!

4. Pleated Saree

Sarees which have been pre-draped or pre-stitched are a contemporary version of the traditional Indian sari. They feature pleats that make them easier to wear and more convenient to move around in.

5. Ombre Saree

It can be defined as a weaving technique in which different colored threads are woven into the warp and woven fabric, creating unique shades. Where one color ends, another begins, making it a fashionable and mysterious design!

6. Sequins Saree

The sequin saree has been a popular trend for some time now. The Bollywood girls can often be seen in sequin sarees at cocktail parties and casual gatherings.