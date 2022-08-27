Sling It Right: Ultimate Guide For How To Choose Sling Bags

1. Classic Sling Bag

Image: Pinterest

How do you term a classic sling bag? It's pretty simple actually. A classic sling bag made of vegan leather, PU fabric with no additional detailing over it. Such sling bags look chic and sleek. These are perfect to team up with any formal or casual attire!

2. Round Sling Bag

Image: Omybag

The shape speaks fun and trendy. Round sling bags make a stylish choice when you want to pick a bag beyond the usual rectangles or squares. You can choose the size of round shape bags as per your preference. A small round sling bag can look simply adorable with casual attire. You can carry just the essentials though!

3. Half moon sling bag

Image: Pinterest

Most sling bags feature this shape but look pretty feminine and stylish. Half moon sling bags with a chain strap can add a trendy look. You can select the sling bag in neutral hues like tan or black or go for girly colors like mauve pink, mustard yellow, etc. A sling bag featuring a trendy bag clasp, opening adds attention!

4. Envelope Sling Bag

Image: Lbb

A sling bag with an envelope-style flap, envelope sling bags appears offbeat and extra-trendy. These bags have a casual appeal and can make an ideal accessory choice for casual outings, brunch with besties, a movie date, etc. An envelope sling bag can accentuate even the simplest outfit like jeans and tee like no other!

5. Quilted Sling Bag

Image: Ajio

A quilted sling bag mostly has stripes, checks, or diamond pattern top stitch detailing on it. The topstitch works like a simple embroidery that elevates the body of the bag. Quilted sling bags have a classic appeal to them. Be it a casual maxi dress or formal pantsuit, a quilted sling bag should make its way to your closet!

6. Checkered Sling Bag

Image: Luluandsky

Be it clothing or a piece of fashion accessory, a checks pattern on it looks extra-indearing. Select a lovely checkered print sling bag for creating that classy appeal. Go for a plain outfit to allow the sling bag to shine and reflect!

7. Animal Print Sling Bag

Image: Luluandsky

Those who adore animal print can go for a chic animal print sling bag. These bags have an edgy appeal and appear extra-glam when teamed with a classy outfit. This classic print can be selected from various types like tiger stripes print, cheetah print, zebra print, etc.

Flaunt a formal shirt-pants look and carry a stylish animal print sling to complete your diva look!

8. Ethnic print Sling Bag

Image: Lbb

Indian traditional prints like florals, paisley, and ikat prints have become super trendy for sling bags. These sling bags are suitable for traditional or fusion attire. Pick a vibrant color like red, blue, or any color of your choice for a lovely ethnic print sling bag!

9. Boho Sling Bag

Image: Sanskriti777

Boho-style sling bags have peculiar detailing like tassels, pompoms, beads, and sequins, and are mostly hand-made. You can choose a boho-style sling bag to complete your bohemian-inspired outfit. Also, if you want to accentuate the plain tee or shirt look, simply carry a detailed work boho sling bag!

10. Crochet Sling Bag

Image: Pinterest

Another hand-crafted accessory, crochet sling bags have a boho, global-inspired look to them. Crochet designs follow particular chain stitch patterns and can be used for creating handmade crochet bags. A sling bag of such a design makes an apt accessory for casual outfits!