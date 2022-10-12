Ready To Wear Saree Styles To Ace Your Ethnic Fashion Game

Motif Work Saree

Image: Instagram

From plain, and printed to ethnic motifs, you can select from various styles available for ready-to-wear sarees. For traditional wear, select a saree featuring peculiar Indian motifs including florals, paisley, boota work, etc. Chic neutral or a bold hue, the choice is yours.

Mirror Work Saree

Image: Instagram

A mirror work detailing on the saree adds a festive and eclectic vibe. Opt for a ready-to-work saree that has delectable mirrorwork detailing. For special occasions or cocktail parties, a mirror work saree makes an ideal option to shine most elegantly!

Minimal Embroidery Saree

Image: Instagram

A saree featuring a bold and bright hue or exquisite weave work always makes a classy choice. But sometimes you can consider wearing sarees with minimal details. Pick a lovely ready-to-wear saree with elegant embroidery and team it up with a heavy work blouse. It makes a perfect pairing for your ethnic ensemble and gives a one-of-a-kind look!

Ruffle Border Saree

Image: Instagram

A saree with a ruffle border adds a chic, playful look. Such sarees make a perfect choice for modern, fusion dressing. Pick a ready-to-wear saree featuring lovely ruffle detailing at the border or hemline. If you pick a plain ruffles saree, accentuate it with a sequin or embroidery work blouse for that perfect contrast!

Waves Fabric Saree

Image: Instagram

Opt for a trendy ready-to-wear saree that has a weave pattern all over. These sarees are in trend now and make a chic choice for a modern or fusion wear choice. Go for a shiny fabric saree and team it up with a custom-tailored blouse to make your Indian ensemble steal the show!

Stripes Saree

Image: Instagram

Another print or pattern that is gaining a lot of love from saree lovers, is nothing but stripes. Go for a retro-inspired ready-to-wear saree featuring lovely stripes. Wear a plain blouse to allow the saree print to take the center stage. Striped sarees make an ideal choice for brunch, cocktail parties, or office wear!

Jacket Saree

Image: Instagram

Want to showcase an Indo-western look? Then simply pick a saree that comes with a jacket as an additional layering option. If you are picking a plain or minimal detail saree, then the jacket with bold colour, print, or detailing makes an ideal choice.