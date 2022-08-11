Princess Diana’s 10 Most Iconic Fashion Moments Of All Time

Black Strapless Gown

Image: Pinterest

1980 was the year when Di made her first public appearance with her fiancé, Prince Charles. Needless to say, Lady Diana Spencer impressed everyone with her chic outfit. She chose a black strapless taffeta evening gown by designers David and Elizabeth Emanuel. The press called her "Daring Di" post this appearance and fashion enthusiasts got their new inspiration!

The Wedding Dress

Image: Pinterest

The iconic wedding dress designed by ace designers David and Elizabeth Emanuel still remains an inspiration for many designers to date. The whole idea behind this dress was, that the dress should reflect the simple fact that she was going in as Lady Diana Spencer and coming out as the Princess of Wales. The thoughtful details like a 25-foot train and 10,000 pearls read ROYALTY in bold letters!

Asymmetric Beaded Gown

Image: Pinterest

Sometimes "understated" can speak a thousand words. And for Lady Diana, this asymmetric beaded gown by Japanese designer Hachi read elegance. The Princess totally won over the Americans on her first official visit to the US with this beaded detailed gown!

The “Travolta” Dress

Image: Pinterest

Lady Di wore a Victor Edelstein dress at a gala dinner at the White House in November 1985. The dress got re-christened as "Travolta" dress as the princess twirled and danced happily with Hollywood actor John Travolta at the dinner!

The “Mermaid” Dress

Image: Pinterest

The famous "Mermaid" dress by Catherine Walker was princess approved it seems. Di chose this sequin and shimmery ensemble twice, first on an Austrian State Visit in 1986 and again at the Diamond Ball in 1990. The front slit of the dress added to the glam factor. This sequined ensemble was reportedly auctioned for over $1,30,000.

Red Cocktail Dress

Image: Pinterest

Post her divorce in 1995, Diana experienced new style sensibilities. The fashion world called her an icon then! At a Parisian Dinner, she made a stylish appearance in a red cocktail number by designer Christian Lacroix. The matching pumps and clutch added to the understated glam!

Halter Neck Dress

Image: Pinterest

Another chic style, this Catherine Walker halter neck dress oozed diva-like charm! The short dress had glass beads embroidered with a scroll-like pattern. With curated accessories, Di looked stunning at the gallery opening.

Two-Tone Dress

Image: Pinterest

A dress with a thought! Diana picked the two-tone Catherine Walker Dress at a Pavarotti concert. Since the event was benefiting the Red Cross, the Lady chose the primary color for her minimal detailed sleeveless dress!

Versace Gown

Image: Pinterest

For cardiac research in Sydney, the diva dazzled in an electric blue Versace gown. The off-shoulder gown looked trendy and fabulous. It is the clean, minimal outlook that worked for this iconic outfit.

Traditional Salwar-Kameez

Image: Pinterest

Diana always admired traditional, ethnic outfits. The Princess received this pearl-studded ethnic Salwar-Kameez as a gift from pal Jemima Khan. Reportedly, she loved the outfit to the extent that, she requested more such Pakistani-Inspired traditional outfits from her designer Catherine Walker.