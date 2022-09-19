Navratri 2022: 10 Stunning Navratri Outfit Ideas To Look Your Ethnic Best

Guys Navratri festival is almost here and we are sure that you must have started hunting for the best ethnic attire to rock the traditional dandiya or DJ garba! From Bandhani lehengas to embroidered jackets, you can dress apart in various stunning Navratri outfits!
Image: Pinterest
Navratri or nine days of festivities that are dedicated to the goddess Durga is synonymous with joy, vibrancy, and positivity. And to celebrate the biggest traditional festival, you can experiment with different outfits all Nava or nine days!
We have curated 10 stunning Navratri outfits to look your ethnic best this Navratri 2022:
Image: Pinterest
Bandhani is a traditional print of Gujarat and makes a classic choice for a Bandhani lehenga choli set. Pick a vibrant red or green bandhani lehenga choli as your Navratri outfit. Accentuate your traditional look with oxidized jewelry, flat juttis, and a sleek bun with a bindi!
Image: Pinterest
Asymmetrical lehengas have interesting high-low hemlines that appear unique and eye-catchy. Go for an asymmetrical lehenga that has a flared look (for ease when dancing or twirling) and team it up with a matching or contrast choli.
Of course Navratri festival is vibrant colours, still, you can select a subtle, neutral hue if you wish to opt for an understated look. Team it up with either oxidized or Jadau jewelry to complete your Navratri outfit!
Image: Qaafir
A Peplum top or choli gives an unusual and trendy outlook. It has a short flared fabric attached to the waistline of the top, blouse, jacket, or dress. A peplum top makes a flattering choice if you wish to hide those extra inches off your waistline!
Select a lovely hue for a peplum lehenga choli or go for a plain peplum choli and printed lehenga for that interesting contrast. Carry a matching dupatta or ditch it for keeping you free to enjoy dandiya raas!
Image: Cygnus
A Patan Patola print is a classic Gujarati print that features an Ikat pattern or design. Patola is a much-preferred print that women of Gujarat mostly wear on important occasions like weddings, Navaratri, and other celebrations.
Flaunt a stunning Patola lehenga this Navratri 2022 and make a classy impression. Complete the traditional Navratri look by pairing the same with a Kutchi embroidery choli or blouse. Silver oxidized or Minakari jewelry looks best with this type of traditional Gujarati attire.
Image: Ensemble
Mirrorwork design is another peculiar and famous ethnic art type of Gujarat that is applied to clothes, accents, and artwork. The mirror work design looks eye-catchy and festive-appropriate!
Pick a lovely Indo-western style mirror work top and skirt set. Go for festive-inducing colours like red, pink, purple, blue, or any colour that flatters you. A mirror work design is often matched for fabrics featuring bandhani, patola, and tie-dye prints. So select accordingly!
Image: Jaipuriya
While skirts and lehengas provide ease, especially when performing the dandiya raas dance that doesn't mean you can't go for a kurta set or a Punjabi suit. Pick a lovely kurta set with a traditional print like Bandhej or bandhani to give an ode to the festival of Gujarat!
For a kurta set, in particular, go for flared pants or palazzos to enjoy easy or complicated garba moves!
Image: Pinterest
Yes, you can wear a saree to the Navratri pandal and dance like no one watching! Pick a lovely leheriya print saree that's a pride of Rajasthan. It features abstract-style vertical stripes. Go for a vibrant colour Leheriya saree in red, hot pink, yellow, blue, and more!
Team up the leheriya saree with either a matching or contrasting blouse. Since leheriya is a busy print, go for plain choli that allows the saree print to take center stage!
Image: Shopgrab
You may have seen that most traditional embroidered Gujarati outfits feature a black colour. The reason for the same is that the embroidery work gets noticed better when done on plain black fabric!
Make a stunning impression by selecting a black flared gown-style dress featuring a traditional embroidered patchwork design. It looks unique and quintessential Gujarati, to say the least! Complete the Indo-western attire with oxidized or threadwork boho-style jewelry!
Image: Ajio
A Kediyu jacket is traditionally worn by men in Gujarat, especially in the Kutch region. But it is not a gender-biased clothing choice. Women too can sport this embroidered jacket or top on special occasions and festivities!
Go for an offbeat Navaratri outfit like a stunning Kediyu top and flared pants or a palazzo combo. The more colourful top you pick, the even better. It represents you are ready for a Navratri 2022 fest with vigor! Complete the look with bohemian jewelry and flat juttis or kolhapuri chappals!
Image: Pinterest
Call it boho, Indo-western, or fusion-inspired clothing, but angarkha tops are so festive-appropriate. The angarkha style tunics are yet another preferred option for the Navratri outfit. Go for a vibrant, embroidered angarkha tunic and pair it with dhoti-style pants.
Silver or silver-tone jewelry matches well with most bohemian styles or Gujarati outfits. Go for statement jewelry pieces like chandelier earrings, choker neckpieces, or Kada bangles to complete your garba look!