10 Fashion Hacks To Use If You Have Flabby Arms

Go for V-Neckline

Image: Pinterest

It's a simple shape but works in your favor especially when you are not so happy with the whole thick arms situation. The elongated neckline forms a flattering silhouette that helps accentuate the arms from shoulders down. For formal and casual wear, pick tops that feature a V neckline. Also, subtle detailing on the same works too!

Choose Semi-Transparent or Lace Sleeves

Image: Pinterest

For those with flabby arms, there is no reason to hide your arms in full sleeves all the time. Pick a top or dress with semi-transparent or lace sleeves. The same can balance the shape of your arms and allow you freedom from long sleeves. If stitching or tailor-made clothing is your choice, then even better. You can design an outfit as per your preference.

Ditch Broad, Loose Sleeves

Image: Meesho

Avoid weaning sleeves that appear too long. The reason is, that these are mostly stitched with a broader margin, especially around arms which can make arms look broader. Also, avoid wearing clothes with loose sleeves. Always prefer fitted sleeves that can add enhance your silhouette and flatters you the right way.

Flaunt Asymmetrical Tops

Image: Pinterest

Tops and tees crafted with asymmetrical style look chic and works great when you want the attention diverted from thick arms. Pick either a sleeveless or off-shoulder top that makes stunning casual wear!

Advertisement Advertisement

3/4 Sleeves are Common But Perfect

Image: Amazon

Three-fourth sleeves are the go-to choice for both casual and formal attire. Tops, tees, or shirts with such sleeves look effortless and practical. A fun detailing like lace or gathered pleats looks adorable too.

Go for Broad Straps Blouses

Image: Elahe

If you have been avoiding wearing a sleeveless blouse with your favorite saree, it's time to let go of the arms-shyness. Because you can wear a stunning sleeveless blouse without having to worry about flabby arms.

Just ensure that it has broad straps, as it will divert the attention from the arms to the neckline. And there is no restriction on the color, fabric, and style as well. Choose a blouse, that brings out the best in you!

Wear a Necklace

Image: Jaypore

If wide shoulders are a matter of concern for you, camouflage the same by flaunting a chic neckpiece. A pearl string, boho choker looks best with plain attire. You can also pick tops or blouses with attractive embellishments to elevate the visual outlook of the outfit!

Look for Effortless Sweaters

Image: Lulus

Sweaters are mostly knitted or crafted with thick materials like wool. That's why it makes perfect sense to choose ones that don't look too fitted or tight. Go for either loose-fitting or dropped shoulder ones. They look great when teamed up with your favorite denim.

Invest in a Smart Blazer

Image: Pinterest

For formal wear, go for a blazer that is tailored to your body form. The sleeves should be comfortable and don't feel extra stuffy or suffocated. Go for coats or blazers with shoulder pads. The ideal length of the jacket should be till your waistline. And yes, you can of course wear a sleeveless top or tee underneath!

Accessories to the Rescue

Image: Urbanlibaas

If strapless or sleeveless is your choice, then wear a neckpiece, scarf, or any other accessory over the shoulder to divert the attention from the arms. You could also let your hair down to enjoy the ensemble of your choice!