Doja Cats Faux Mustache And Beard Look Reads Quirky At PFW 2023, Pics!

American rapper Doja Cat is known for her quirky and flamboyant fashion choices. When it comes to quirky and outlandish fashion, the talented diva never fails to impress everyone. After her red jewel look for the Schiaparelli shows at PFW 2023, Doja now stunned everyone by wearing fake facial hair and posing for the shutterbugs!

Image: Instagram

Keep scrolling to know more about Doja Cat's hard-to-miss faux facial hair look at PFW 2023:

What's the definition of quirky and gutsy in the fashion domain? Well, it's all about taking fashion risks and not being afraid about sporting a look that screams unique and impressive! The "Say So" singer star echoed this style rule by wearing faux facial hair and defining a gender-neutral style!

Gone are the days when sporting a gender-conscious style was considered taboo. Nowadays men wearing a skirt or women sporting a power suit is pretty normal. It is all about showcasing your individual personality and preference via fashion and style!

Doja attended the Viktor & Rolf show wearing a classic, relaxed-fit men's suit that included a striped shirt, a custom-crafted oversized jacket, and matching hipster-style trousers. The forever-in-vogue striped pattern on Doja's suit looked powerful and impressive.

But the highlight of her look of the day was definitely the fake facial hair. The rapper extended her masculine attire by flaunting a moustache and beard with fake eyelashes. Sporting facial hair to justify the manly outfit was indeed a brave step for Doja Cat!

Image: Instagram

The diva elevated her dramatic masculine attire with a chosen set of accessories. Her interesting set of accessories included some quirky metal earrings, fake nails, pointed heels in white, and blue-tinted sunglasses. She posed for the paps in dramatic poses that defined her killer-style instincts. The chosen stylized outlook was all about "dress as you like"!

Image: Instagram

Doja's previous look at the Schiaparelli couture show in Paris Fashion Week 2023 was nothing but extra dramatic. Doja wore a crimson red couture gown from the racks of Schiaparelli and was covered in over 30,000 Swarovski crystals. Her head, face, and body were covered in all-red crystals and she shined like fine jewels at the fashion fair. It is no exaggeration to say that, Doja was dressed head-to-toe in crystals and accentuated her all-red couture ensemble!

Fashion is all about experimentation. And those who are willing to try out risqué fashion, end up creating impressive fashion statements. Doja Cat's dramatic looks including flaunting the fake facial hair and crystal body look showcase her willingness to try out something new. While couture dresses are sure to create instant attention, it is the chosen set of accessories that added to the dramatic fashion outlook!