Amazon Great Indian Festival: You Can’t Resist These Offers On Fashion Footwear For Women

There's a lot to say about a woman's footwear. It's a mood, a vibe, and a style statement. A lot of women search online for women's shoes every month. Thousands of listings pop up - you could spend all day looking at gorgeous, colourful and stylish shoes.

You can shop online for women's shoes, from designer shoes, dress shoes, high heel shoes, summer sandals, flip flops to running shoes, boots, golf shoes, slippers, and pretty much any style you can dream of.

Shoe shopping online lets you get shoes for a better price than at a brick-and-mortar shop. Most offer free shipping or discounted rates, which is exactly what you'll get from Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Fashion footwear for women on sale on Amazon Great Indian Festival.

1. Summer Beach Sandal

Inspiring style from the runways and street style, Canvi creates stylish, comfortable, trendy footwear. This stylish slide is perfect for those carefree days! Easy to wear and take off! These women's fancy flat sandals feature a soft, good for your feet, perfect for outdoor walking, entertainment, leisure, party, work, wedding and other occasions.

Buy it here.

2. Metallic Strappy Heels

This season's hottest heels: Metallic Strap Block Heels. Super Chic, Sleek & Classy! A Strappy Affair with your feet is sure to last. The contemporary styling reigns supreme, alluring and surprising with undertones of mystery. In Chere, women get to express their individuality in a way that is daring, innovative, and inspiring, so they feel confident today and every day.

Buy it here.

3. Satin Pumps

This Bell Monza PU & Silk Satin Pump is perfect for weddings, parties, and special occasions. With a single, slim sole that balances the heel height with the rest of the sleek shoe design, this pair is perfect for steady steps.

Grab yours today.

4. Flat Sandal

The Karsea Strap adds a touch of soft, breathable comfort to every summer outfit. Its soft foam footbed cushions every step, while its premium tan leather upper keeps you cool. A tan suede upper is sourced responsibly, an ergonomic design complements the natural shape of your feet, and a leather sock with underfoot foam offers supreme summer comfort. Clarks' part-recycled rubber and crepe-texture sole provide grip and a classic look.

Buy this sandal for-all-looks here.

5. Scarlet Sandal

With over 17 million pairs of shoes sold yearly in more than 165 countries worldwide, Hush Puppies is a global brand, household name and cultural icon. If you're looking for sandals that don't get you cold feet, you shouldn't hesitate to buy this Scarlet Sandal Sandal. It's made from leather and has wedge heels that'll go with anything.

Make them yours today.

6. Doctor Ortho Sandal

With this pair of orthopaedic slippers for women by Trase, you can keep your feet comfortable with this pair of doctor sole footwear for women that has been skillfully designed for maximum support of your ailing feet. In addition to being lightweight and ergonomically designed to support and soothe feet suffering from orthopaedic problems, it is also highly effective.

Grab yours at a discounted price.

7. Maroon Heels Pump

With these maroon ballerinas from Van Heusen Woman, you will be able to step out in style every single time. These maroon ballerinas from Van Heusen Woman are perfect to be worn for both on and off-duty wear. They feature a Stiletto Heel and a Snap closure for easy on and off wear.

Buy yours today.

8. Crocs Fashion Sandal

With the heel straps, you'll have total security. Revolutionary LiteRideTM foam footbeds provide superior comfort all day long Lightweight CrosliteTM foundation minimizes fatigue. The soft, flexible MatliteTM uppers feel broken in right away. Deep heel cups and a raised insole profile for extra stability and support. Smart Buckle heel straps with pushpin closures make getting on and off a breeze.

Get it here.

9. BATA Sandals

BATA's ladies' Lille Fashion Sandals are a great addition to your wardrobe as they are simple yet elegant. With BATA, you can never go wrong. A brand that has been here since forever, BATA will not fail you when it comes to quality and comfort. They are also easy to look after as they are easy to clean.

Buy your BATA here.

10. Red Tape Walking Shoe

Get a workout with these gorgeous blue athleisure sports shoes from RED TAPE. Made with PU, mesh uppers, EVA, and TPR soles, these are meant for more than just jogging in the morning. Whether you're working out, aerobics, Zumba or running, these shoes will transform your fitness routine while keeping your feet safe. Wipe with a clean and dry cloth to get the dust off. Don't use shiner or polish.

Make these gorgeous shoes yours.