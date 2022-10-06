Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale On Fashion Jewellery: Up To 70% Off On Beautiful Bracelets

People wear bracelets to look trendy. They're a great accessory that will elevate your style with little effort. Leather and cuff bracelets are good examples of popular bracelets that back up the claim.

If you're looking for something unique, these bracelets are just right for you. They are one-of-a-kind and will work nicely with specific outfits to give you a glam look. Up to 70% Off On Handpicked Bracelets on Amazon Great Indian Festival.

1. Emerald Solitaire Twin Cuff Bracelet

With this stunning jewellery, you'll stand out from the crowd. Ideal for bride and groom looks. Made in India with the best materials available. Hypoallergenic steel clasps, precious metal plating, crystals of the finest quality. It's a 'Made in India' product.

2. Crystal Charm Bracelet

There is no doubt that Shining Diva is a well-known name in the fashion jewellery industry. Many designers, celebrities and stars prefer shining Diva products. Fashion jewellery from Shining Diva believes beauty and fashion should be part of everyone's everyday life. Its free size suits everyone. As per international standards, it is nickel-free, lead-free, and anti-allergic.

3. Evil Eye Brass Bracelet

Ek by Ekta Kapoor isn't just an ordinary ornament; it is meant to ward off negativity. The Evil Eye collection represents powerful good fortune, positivity, and calm symbols. A common way to ward off negativity and realign good energy and balance around you is wearing the evil eye bracelet.

4. Bubble Bracelet

On rose gold plated 925 sterling silver, these AAA+ zircons sit. Perfect for your monotonous work outfit. GIVA is all about YOU. This is a one-stop shop for the trendiest silver jewellery, so we bring you something unique to express yourself! A cute GIVA jewellery box comes with the bracelet and a GIVA jewellery kit, including a cleaning cloth.

5. Silver Solitaire Bracelet

With a 925 sterling silver frame and embellished AAA+ zircons, this shiny beauty is held together by an adjustable silver chain. This royal bracelet is versatile and can be styled for parties and work. It comes with a cute GIVA jewellery box and a GIVA jewellery kit, which includes a soft cleaning cloth. Make sure your jewellery is cleaned with a soft cloth after each use, and store it in a flat box to prevent scratches. Keep sprays and perfumes away from it, and don't soak it in water.

6. Zaveri Pearls Rose Gold Kada

Rose Gold Kadas are a design par excellence. With such a stellar design that exemplifies sophistication, you won't want to miss this. Wear it with any outfit to any event, and you'll get compliments. To make your look more royal, wipe your jewellery with a soft cloth after every use and store it in a jewellery box to avoid damage. Don't use water, sprays or perfume on it.

7. Oxidised Cuff Bracelet Bangle

The bracelet from YouBella is polished to a long-lasting finish, so it's great for gifting or personal use. Wear it with a matching dress, and you'll be the centre of attention. Nickel and lead-free as per International Standards, so it's super skin friendly. The plating isn't allergic and is safe for all environments. Don't go near harsh chemicals, oils, or perfumes on your fashion jewellery.

8. Gold Plated American Diamond Studded Bangles

Designed with 24 Kt Gold Plated Non-Precious Metal Brass Diamond Studded Oval Bangle Bracelet for Women, it's perfect for parties and dinners. Handcrafted with the best materials in the industry, such as hypo-allergenic steel clasps, precious metal plating, and the finest quality crystals, this is an excellent bracelet for small parties and dinners.

9. Pearl Coins Element Charm Bracelet

Beautiful and feminine, this Cinderella bracelet has left behind all other accessories with its unique design. It's made from premium quality materials with a mesmerizing design, studded with glittering pearls.

10. Multilayer Charm Bracelet

With the Shining Diva fashion set of 4 stylish multilayer crystal bangle charm bracelets for women, you will be able to wear the bracelets for daily wear or even for special occasions. It's a perfect gift for your girlfriend, wife or daughter.

