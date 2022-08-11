8 Stylish Tops To Wear With Bodycon Skirts

Crop Top

Image: Pinterest

If you are on the slender side, then flaunt your admirable body by picking a crop top-bodycon skirt combo. A plain crop top with an almost matching bodycon skirt can form a monochrome look. Also, carry a stunning accessory like a statement clutch to break the monotony of plain attire!

Tank Top

Image: Pinterest

Tank tops are versatile and look great with almost all types of skirts. Team the body con skirt with a chic tank top to glam up your casual look. A printed tank top makes an ideal choice to elevate the plain or textured bodycon skirt. Wear curated jewelry pieces like studs or a sleek neck chain!

Formal Shirt

Image: Pinterest

Club in two style aesthetics together. Go for a smart formal shirt to style the bodycon skirt. Pick either a plain formal shirt or a printed one that matches your fashion sensibility. Create a chic outlook by wearing statement footwear like peep toes or strappy sandals. If wearing jewelry is mandatory for you then, go for a minimal one i.e. studs or modern neckpiece.

Advertisement Advertisement

Batwing Top

Image: Pinterest

A top with exaggerated yet offbeat sleeves, batwing tops look bohemian and outlandish. Select a batwing top with either a plain outlook or some embellished detailing. Batwing-bodycon outfit makes an ideal choice for a party or night out with friends!

Off-Shoulder Top

Image: Pinterest

This one is a classic choice to pair with a figure-accentuating bodycon skirt. Off-shoulder tops are the epitome of casual attire and make a perfect choice as summer or beach wear too. For a cocktail party, go for a chic off-shoulder top that makes you look like an understated diva!

Bardot Top

Image: Pinterest

Another off-shoulder style top that is a must-have for your wardrobe! Bardot tops look fun, flirty, and casual at its best. Pick a Bardot top with an unusual sleeve style i.e. puffed, lace work. Coordinate the top with a bodycon skirt you wish to wear. Complete the casual attire with chic accessories like a handbag or mini scarf!

Peplum Top

Image: Pinterest

This top type looks Simply adorable. Peplum tops with a gathered detailing around the waist look casual chic. It is in fact an ideal choice for clubbing it with a bodycon skirt. The silhouette it forms appears simply gorgeous. Go for stilettoes or pump shoes to complete the diva-like look!

Oversized Jacket

Image: Pinterest

Jackets work best as an added layering to any outfit. Pick either a tank or a sleeveless crop top to wear with the bodycon skirt. Select either a matching or mismatched jacket to give the casual look added finesse! Faux leather or distressed denim jackets look pretty cool with bodycon skirts!