7 Must-Have Ethnic Jewelry Pieces To Complete Your Traditional Look

Jhumkas

Jhumkas are undoubtedly one of the oldest and most adored pieces of jewelry and rightfully so. A lovely golden or silver jhumkas are enough to make your traditional outfit i.e.sarees, suits look perfect. If imitation jewelry is what you prefer, then pick Kundan, oxidized ones to adorn and shine!

Chandbali Earrings

Chandbali earrings are a traditional piece of jewelry that resembles a lovely moon shape pattern or design. Often crafted with either precious stones, imitation Kundan, or silver oxidized metal; chandbali earrings make a statement piece of jewelry.

If opting for bigger and more colourful chandbali earrings, you can ditch the neckpiece and allow the focus to remain on earrings only!

Statement Neckpiece

One can not imagine a desi attire without a necklace and rightfully so. For sarees, suits, and Indo-western attire, wear a statement neckpiece that can add focus to your neck. Select from common necklace types like Kundan, jadau, beads, pearls, layered, choker, and more to complete your look of the day!

Bangles or Kadas

Your traditional attire can't be complete without pretty bangles, kadas, or bracelets. Gold, silver, oxidized silver or metal ones, you can accentuate and complement the ethnic outfit with a set of bangles. If not multiple, you can wear a single statement kada or bracelet to ace the accessory game!

Nose Ring

Those who have a nose piercing done, prefer to wear a gold or silver ring daily or for special occasions. And those who don't have a piercing done can still add an ethnic touch with a press-on or clip-on nose ring or nath!

Maang Tika

Considering to be an Indian Bride's favorite hair accessory, a maang tika makes a great ethnic jewelry option. A traditional Indian outfit like a lehenga; a maang tika, or a matha patti helps enhance your quintessential Indian avatar!

Anklets

Though may not be visible upfront, an anklet is that one piece of jewelry that enhances a woman's beauty and grace. Gold and silver anklets in traditional designs are mostly worn by Indian women as daily wear jewelry.

For a bohemian look, you can opt for oxidized silver anklets or Paayal that adds a chic look to your Indian or boho look!