7 Easy Ways To Style Peplum Kurtis

1. Peplum Kurti With Jeans

Image: Instagram

Jeans are a staple piece of clothing and it won't be an exaggeration to say that, most of us live in jeans! The simplest way to style a peplum Kurti is to team it with your favorite pair of jeans. For creating an Indo-western or fusion look, go for this fun vibe combo. Pick a peplum Kurti with some interesting detailing like embroidery or vibrant color.

Flair up this easy-to-do look with boho jewelry pieces like oxidized earrings or a choker neckpiece. Go for Kolhapur chappals or Punjabi juttis!

2. Peplum Kurti With Pants

Image: Pinterest

A pair of straight-cut or flared pants is a definition of comfort. Select a peplum Kurti with a distinctive look like an asymmetrical hem, work, or even color. You can jazz up a simple-looking pair of pants with a classy or outlandish peplum Kurti!

If the kurta has a subtle or no detailing to it, accentuate the look with an interesting stole or scarf. Pick statement jewelry pieces like earrings, rings, or bracelets!

3. Peplum Kurti With Dhoti Pants

Image: Pinterest

Are dhoti pants traditional? They most definitely are. But more than it, dhoti pants are a perfect example of the style, comfort, and culture. What's more? A peplum Kurti and dhoti pants make an unusual and chic combo!

This ensemble combination has a boho-eclectic vibe to it. Elevate the look with boho jewelry pieces. Stick to either one or two accessories, in case the peplum Kurti or dhoti pants have a lot of detailing like tassels, pom-pom, etc. And don't forget to complete the look with a statement boho tote or jhola bag!

4. Peplum Kurti With Leggings

Image: Instagram

Leggings are versatile and lifesavers. They can be worn with almost anything and everything. Ethnic-style peplum Kurtis can be teamed with well-fitted leggings. Make sure to keep black color leggings in your wardrobe as they can be a handy solution to club any color top or Kurti with!

You can go for matching leggings for a chosen peplum Kurti. A custom-tailored peplum Kurti can have eye-catchy waist detailing or a different neck design. Complete the look with statement jewelry and footwear.

5.Peplum Kurti With Palazzo

Image: Instagram

Palazzo pants are easy, breezy, and a fuzz-free piece of clothing. It is a go-to choice for those who don't appreciate skin-hugging clothes. A peplum-Kurti and palazzo combo is perfect for formal as well as casual outfit requirements.

Go for a solid palazzo if the Kurti is printed and vice versa. Peplum Kurtis that are designed with a lot of detailing make a stunning choice for special occasions. Select festive jewelry made of pearls or stones to match up the outfit.

6. Peplum Kurti With Skirt

Image: Instagram

An ethnic skirt-peplum Kurti makes great attire for special occasions like Ganesh Chaturthi, Navratri, etc. Go for a detailed peplum Kurti-plain skirt combo or vice versa. You can even choose an all-print Kurti-pants look too!

Go for flats or heels, select one that offers comfort and style. Add a flair to your festive look with a statement clutch or potli!

7.Peplum Kurti With Sharara

Image: Instagram

Another festive must-have, shararas bring in a playful and feminine vibe to your look. Peplum Kurti and sharara make a timeless combination and this trend will never go off the fashion list!

Go for either sleeveless or full-sleeved peplum Kurti instead of regular three-fourth ones. You can also experiment with fabrics like georgette or chiffon. Complete the look with a pair of statement danglers or a ring. And don't forget to add a bindi for that quintessential Indian look!