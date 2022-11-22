6 Jhumka Types To Accentuate Your Chosen Look

Meenakari Jhumkas

Image: Pinterest

If there is one word to describe the Meenakari jhumkas, it is nothing but ‘pretty'! Designed with bright pop-up colours, Meenakari jhumkas feature a traditional design called ‘Meenakari'. These types of earrings are crafted with traditional carving designs, coloured enamel work, and are encrusted with beautiful stones, Kundan, pearls, or beads.

Known for their eye-catchy colours and traditional look, Meenakari jhumkas make a suitable choice to accentuate your traditional, Indian ethnic attire. Since these earrings feature a bold look, go easy on other accessory pieces.

Chandbali Jhumkas

Image: Pinterest

Inspired by the Chand or moon shape, these popular types of jhumkas give a classy and feminine appeal. Big size chandbali earrings make a perfect choice as a statement accessory to elevate the traditional or fusion look. Most chandbali earrings are designed with precious, semi-precious stones, Kundan, meenakari, pearls, artificial beads, etc.

Chandbali earrings mostly feature a busy or heavy look and hence make an apt choice for embroidered, sequin outfits.

Advertisement

Hoop Jhumkas

Image: Pinterest

Hoop earrings in general are considered to be a go-to choice for daily wear for women across all age groups. Simple metal hoop earrings regardless of their size are mostly worn to elevate casual or modern outfits. Hoop jhumkas are a desi version of the same and feature a round hoop earring attached to a dome-shaped jhumka below.

If you prefer earrings that have a long or heavy look to them, then hoop jhumkas make a suitable choice for you. Hoop jhumkas with Kundan or pearl work make a pretty popular yet beautiful choice to elevate the Indian outfit.

Suryakanthi Jhumkas

Image: Pinterest

Suryakanthi jhumkas as the name suggests, have a sunlike round shape for the studs, and dome-shaped jhumkas are attached to the stud. These types of jhumkas are very common and most popular in oxidized silver jhumkas. Apart from small, and medium sizes, oversized suryakanthi jhumkas are pretty popular and make the best choice for a traditional, modern, and boho look.

Wear big-size suryakanthi jhumkas for occasional wear and opt for smaller and easy-to-carry ones for either a daily or casual look.

Chandelier Jhumkas

Image: Pinterest

A chandelier or jhaalar jhumkas have a tiered design that looks feminine and attractive. The frill-like design of these jhumkas makes them an apt choice for an occasional look.

You can select from various types of chandelier jhumkas like heavy Kundan work jhumkas with pearls, plain gold, silver, or metal ones. Since these jhumkas create a very bold and voluminous effect, wear them as your festive or occasion-special accessory.

Kashmiri Jhumkas

Image: Pinterest

Also known as the string style jhumkas, Kashmiri jhumkas make a lovely and off-beat accessory that can elevate your traditional as well as modern look. The USP of these jhumkas is the multiple strings that hang from the back of the earrings. From pearls, and Kundan to silver oxidized, you can select from a variety of Kashmiri-style jhumkas.

Since these jhumkas create a layered effect, wear them as a statement accessory. Avoid a neckpiece if you can so that attention can be formed with just a piece of stunning earrings. Also, Kashmiri Jhumkas are ideal for someone with a long neck.