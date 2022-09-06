Venice Film Festival 2022: Olivia Wilde, Timothée Chalamet, Penelope Cruz - Best Red Carpet Fashion

Olivia Wilde in Gucci Gown

Image: Instagram

American actress and filmmaker Olivia Wilde looked like a vision in a yellow Gucci gown. The ensemble featured a feathered hem and a plunging neckline accentuated with shimmery chains!

Florence Pugh in Valentino Gown

Image: Instagram

Actress Florence Pugh added drama and elegance in a shimmery sheer Valentino gown. She accentuated the red carpet look with feathered heels!

Penelope Cruz in Chanel Dress

Image: Instagram

The diva in a true sense, Actress Penelope Cruz looked lovely in a floral Gucci gown. The pink-black combo of the netted body dress had a classic vibe to it. The back slit of the dress added the oomph factor!

Irina Shayk in Pinko Dress

Image: Instagram

The ever-glamorous supermodel Irina Shayk dazzled in a simple silk slip dress designed by Pinko. Her plain black outfit was accentuated with golden bangle bracelets. Her smoky eyes makeup was on dot too!

Jodie Turner-Smith in Harbison Dress

Image: Instagram

Jodie Turner-Smith is impressing everyone with her Venice Film Festival 2022 red carpet looks. For one of her appearances, she flaunted a couture Harbison dress with a matching cape. Jodie dazzled in Bulgari jewelry!

Tessa Thompson in Mark Jacobs Dress

Image: Instagram

American Actress Tessa Thompson chose an offbeat metallic Marc Jacobs dress that featured a puffed bodice and back slit. She added a glam factor to the outfit with high platform heels.

Timothée Chalamet in Haider Ackermann Outfit

Image: Instagram

Quirky and offbeat describes actor Timothée Chalamet's red carpet outfit by Haider Ackermann. The tie-sash detailing added a hint of flamboyance to his red outfit. The talented star chose Cartier jewelry to complete his eccentric red carpet look.

Isabelle Huppert in Armani Privé dress

Image: Instagram

The French actress made a classy appearance in a black Armani Privé dress that had an asymmetrical hem and classy silhouette. She paired the black ensemble with over-the-knee boots!

Gemma Chan in Louis Vuitton Dress

Image: Instagram

The gorgeous Gemma Chan made an off-beat appearance in a shiny Louis Vuitton dress with 3D flower detailing on the skirt.

Harry Styles in Gucci

Images: Instagram

Actor Harry Styles made a striking appearance in a classic Gucci suit that had peaked shoulders and a retro statement collar shirt. He chose black glasses to compliment his retro attire!