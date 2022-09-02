Venice Film Festival 2022: Julianne Moore, Cate Blanchett - Best Celebrity Red Carpet Fashion

Cate Blanchett in Schiaparelli

The iconic Hollywood star Cate Blanchett blessed the red carpet in Schiaparelli Haute Couture by designer Daniel Rose at the 79th Venice International Film Festival. The black velvet corset and low-waisted trousers were artistically elaborated with handpainted flowers made of organza, molded leather, and crepe paper!

Julianne Moore in Valentino

The "Boogie Nights" star dazzled in a sheer cape gown by Valentino. Julianne's heavily sequined, sheer outfit included a black bodysuit and sweeping cape. The sparkling embellishment of the dress resembled fireworks in the night sky!

Jodie Turner-Smith in Gucci

Jodie Turner-Smith made a stunning impression at the 79th Venice International Film Festival premiere of "White Noise" in Venice, Italy. The sequin Gucci dress had a deep plunging neckline, pointy sleeves, and a ruffled hemline. The sheer skirt of the dress had streamlined crystals and a lovely red hem. But the USP of the outfit was green silk gloves that worked as an offbeat accessory!

Hillary Clinton in Kaftan

The politician kept it super casual in a powder blue full-length sheer kaftan dress. The ensemble had silver embellishments on the neckline and white polka dots all over!

Tessa Thompson in Armani Privé

The stunning Tessa Thompson made a striking appearance at the Venice Film Festival opening ceremony red carpet in the shimmering peplum dress from the House of Armani. The black-sliver outfit had an exaggerated floral bodice and ankle-length skirt. Tessa accentuated the diva look with a chain link neckpiece, black glasses, and curled-back open tresses!

Regé-Jean Page in Armani Tuxedo

The Bridgerton actor was seen at the Venice Film Festival in a black Armani tuxedo. The dapper star rocked the tux look featuring an industrial steel print on the satin blazer and classic black pants. The classic dress suit was complemented with a white button-down dress shirt and a solid black bow tie!

Alessandra Ambrosio in Ermanno Scervino

The Victoria Secret supermodel looked like a diva in a statement pink gown by Italian label Ermanno Scervino. The silk chiffon gown featured limited yet noteworthy detailings like a fitted bodice accentuated with floral appliqué designs, thigh-high slits, and a matching cape!

Greta Gerwig in Black Plunging Gown

Actress Greta Gerwig oozed elegance at the premiere of White Noise on the opening night of the Venice Film Festival on Wednesday. She sported a feminine black plunging gown made from ruched fabric and dramatic batwing sleeves.

Greta's choice of accessories was on dot too that featured an enormous turquoise pendant necklace and an emerald green cocktail ring!

Melanie Laurent in Gucci

The French actress looked like a goddess in a pastel sensuous gown by Gucci. The bandage detailing at the bodice, long cut sleeves, fabric train, and flowy silhouette; everything Melanie looked like a dream. And the bangs hairdo was on dot too!

Adam Driver in Black Tux

The Marriage Story actor walked the red carpet for the premiere of "White Noise" in an elegant black suit. Adam kept it simple and noted with basic tux essentials!

Grace Elizabeth in Alberta Ferretti

The Victoria's Secret model donned a white chiffon gown at the Venice Film Festival 2022 opening ceremony. She styled the pastel gown with a bedazzled choker and strappy sandals. The short side swept hair looked chic and edgy on her!

Barbara Palvin in Armani Privé

The former Victoria's Secret Angel walked the red carpet in a form-fitted black sequin gown by Armani Privé. The lovely black sequin dress had an unusual silver-red pendant design at the center. Barbara chose a bun hairdo and went for cat eye makeup!