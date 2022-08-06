Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma And The Art Of Twinning

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli are the ultimate when it comes to twinning. The couple has been spotted donning the same hues, making a case for their fashion statement. In a recent thread of pictures uploaded by Anushka on her Instagram, the two can be seen striking quirky poses and their endearing fans swooning over their chemistry and jolly vibes.

We round up four trendsetting looks of Virat-Anushka that you should definitely try with your partner or best buddy!

Boisterous Blue

The couple loves to highlight the camaraderie that they share, and the recent picture uploaded by Anushka speaks volumes for it. Radiating lively energy, Virat and Anushka enticed the Internet with their playful pairing of a sky blue jacket and a plain white T-shirt.

The couple looked absolutely cool, with Anushka captioning the post as "Always wanted to start a band with a cute boy."

Blithely Black

Capturing their bond of love and affection in a perfect picture is Virushka's way of sharing their endearing moments with their fans. But we couldn't take our eyes off of the couple's colour-coordinated outfit in black. While Virat chose to opt for an evergreen black T-shirt, Anushka's top with embroidered bell sleeves was just right to add a colour break to their look!

Balmy Beige

A reel posted by Anushka showed her lifting her hubby in her arms for what appears like a shoot. The couple seemed to enjoy every moment of the shoot, making sure that their outfit colours were in sync. Donned in beige, they looked on fleek. In a sleeveless top with middle-parted hair, Anushka was alluring while Virat slew in a full-sleeved T-shirt.

Beauteous Black

In a past video where the couple can be seen thanking their fans for the support and love they received when they had tested COVID positive, Virat and Anushka had twinned in a basic black T-shirt.

The couple made sure to be grateful to their fans, however, being mindful of their outfit choices that reflected their love and bond.

Which twinning outfit of Virat and Anushka do you like the most?