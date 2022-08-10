Raksha Bandhan Outfit Ideas for Men: Fashion Cues From Bollywood Actors

Rakhi is a celebration of sibling bonding and camaraderie. Marking the end of the Hindu month of Shravan, Raksha Bandhan is the beginning of the upcoming months of festivities. During the celebrations and preparations of Rakhi, there is so much to do in terms of outfits, accessories, home decor, recipes, and more! With the celebrations comes the most important question - what will be your outfit of the day for Raksha Bandhan?

We round up some of the most fashionable kurtas and suit looks from celebrity fashion to make you get into ethnic mode on Raksha Bandhan!

Aditya Roy Kapur

Talk of ethnic fashion, and you will find Aditya's name taking the first spot on the list. If symmetries and royal colours like reds and maroons draw your attention, then this look of Aditya is the one you should have for Rakhi celebrations. Style the crimson-hued short sherwani with black pants and leather shoes. Don't miss out on an elegant brooch that will accentuate your outfit.

Varun Dhawan

If you are the one who loves to play with glitter then this sequined blazer is just right for you. Go for the solid colours for the inner overalls and choose a blazer that is highly contrasting yet complements your base. Pulled-up sleeves and accessories like a bracelet and a watch are imperative to slay this cool look. Keep the hair messy or style it with gel, and you are all set to match your siblings' style quotient this Rakshabandhan!

Jim Sarbh

Jim has a classy style statement and his choice of outfits show it. If you want to stick to the classic shades like the blues, greys and blacks, go for a Nehru-collar sherwani just like Jim. To keep up with the festive spirit, choose a velvet or sequined fabric. Stick to the classic A-Line pants and add your touch of regality with a pair of mojris. A sleek line of kohl on the waterline is just right to add the dramatic quotient to your look for Rakhi!

Kartik Aaryan

If heavy embroideries, quirky colour combinations and short kurtas are a thing for you, then take notes from Kartik's absolutely stunning look in a grey kurta with chikankari and yellow piping. Go for gel-styled hair and white pajamas. Accessorise with a fake stud in your ear if you don't have a real piercing and wear a bracelet in your hand. Juttis for this look are a must, and ta-da! You are all set for the Rakhi picture!

Wishing you a voguish Rakshabandhan with your siblings!