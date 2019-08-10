Raksha Bandhan 2022: 3 Brand New Outfit Suggestions For Men

While the sisters are shopping for the perfect outfit for Rakshabandhan 2022, the brothers too want to gear up and wear something outstanding. They say men have limited choices but we say no, men do have a lot of options when it comes to clothes. They can keep it simple but they can also layer up their ensembles. However, Raksha Bandhan is not a heavy festive occasion, so lighter and more fun outfits seem like a better choice. For those of you, who are confused about what to wear this Raksha Bandhan, here are some festive outfit suggestions for you that will simply leave you all surprised. Take a look.

Try Some Colour Blocks

Well, you can try some colour-blocking, while keeping it simple and ethnic. You can mix and match a dark hue with a light hue. Rakshabandhan is about contemporary styling and so you can have the minimal approach but still wear a statement piece. You can pair a bandhgala jacket with pyjamas and formal shoes or loafers.

