President Droupadi Murmu Takes Oath In White Santali Saree: Know The Draping Style, History And Price

Droupadi Murmu took oath as the 15th President of India on July 25, 2022. She became the first tribal woman to have attained the country's highest constitutional office. During her oath-taking ceremony, Murmu was seen in a white Santali saree, making a style statement.

The President's exquisite white saree had a red upper and green lower border with triangular spikes, and garnered as much attention from viewers as her oath-taking ceremony. Putting the tribal culture and values in the forefront, the President is receiving mass support and appreciation from the public for promoting the swadeshi movement.

Here's a look at the history of the Santali Saree, how to drape it and the price it is available for.

History And Region Of Santali Sarees

Alike our President, the Santali sarees have a unique history and legacy. Coming from the Santal, a populous tribe found in the regions of Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Bihar, and Assam, the tribal women wear the Santali sarees on special occasions like marriages and festivals like Sohrai and Karma (Harvest), Baha (Flower), and Sarhul (New Year).

The motifs on sarees are known as the phuta kacha. These are the symmetrical vertical designs woven by colourful threads on the borders. The other motif style is jhalah, which exudes asymmetric beauty with the modern designs, including flowers and grids along the pallu or the free-falling end of the saree.

Price Of Santali Saree

Handmade artworks are precious and delicate. Since colourful threads are closely woven together to make alluring Santali sarees in handlooms by the weavers, the starting cost of these elegant five yards of cloth is Rupees one thousand.

Styling It The Santali Way

With patterns signifying the desire of a woman to attain freedom, the Santali saree has a distinctive way to drape and style. Worn by all the sexes, the saree is traditionally worn in a half-saree drape with the length slightly below the knees. The free-falling end or the pallu is tied around the waist in a belt-like fashion that speaks volumes for the tribal culture and heritage.

Indian Sarees As Unique As The Santali

India is a land of cultures, tribes, religions, and regions. With that being said, it comes as no surprise if we mention that clothing fashion, too, emanates cultural values and beliefs. If you admire Santali, we are sure you will also have a soft corner for the other graceful Indian sarees that will add value to your ethnic wardrobe.

Banarasi, Jamdani, Kanjeevarum, Bandhani, Kesavu, and Navvari are well-crafted and delicate sarees that you will undoubtedly love to adorn on various festive occasions. Coming from the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Rajasthan, these flawless handmade garments are eccentric in their renditions.

Try them out in the coming festive season, and let your ethnic grace be the highlight of the parties.

Photos: President of India official Instagram