Independence Day 2022: Invest In These 5 Awesome Handwoven Pants Outfits

On the occasion of the 76th Independence Day, we beckon you to take a handwoven turn and support homegrown brands. Ditching the usual traditional outfits, on this Independence Day, we have some eco-friendly pants options for the ladies. So, let's talk about 5 pants outfits that we have curated for some major fashion inspiration.

Source: Ekaya

A Mint-Green Silk Pantsuit

There's nothing smarter than a handwoven pantsuit crafted from rich fabrics. You can invest in such a pantsuit, which definitely would help you exude boss lady vibes and make you look distinctive. This handwoven mint-green pantsuit from 'Kashi In The Clouds' collection of Ekaya is an ideal outfit to purchase this Independence Day. This structured pantsuit with textured detailing would make you look a class apart.

Source: Raw Mango

The Black-Patterned Jacket Set

Headed to a formal party or an event, you can opt for mashru fabric outfit as well. This statement attire by Raw Mango consisting of a Dariyah jacket and Halima pants is perfect for those who are looking forward to attending a party or a formal occasion. You can pair this ensemble with a pair of pumps or flats. Also, you can keep your makeup muted with the smokey eyes effect.

Source: Runaway Bicycle

The Casual Brown Blazer Set

The handloom cotton is among the best fabric and if your style sensibility is somewhere between formal and casual, you can opt for this blazer set from Runaway Bicycle. Consisting of a smart brown blazer, a classic white shirt, and slightly flared ankle-length pants, this is the pantsuit you can wear if you don't want a perfectly structured ensemble. You can team this ensemble with a pair of flats.

Source: Rishta by Arjun Saluja

The De-constructed Pants Set

If androgynous and asymmetrical outfits are what you relate to, you can sport de-constructed attire. This attire from Rishta by Arjun Saluja is the perfect ensemble for you with a zip-detailed short full-sleeved bodice and high-waist wide-legged pants. Wear it to any event and you would be celebrating not only fabric but also gender-fluid fashion - the acceptance that modern India needs.

Source: 11.11/eleven eleven

The Loomed Cotton Trousers Set

Out on a holiday or just want to lounge at home, or meet a friend, be it any casual occasion, this loomed cotton trousers set from 11.11/eleven eleven brand is ideal for you. Naturally dyed, this earthy-hued ensemble is perfect for you. Pair this ensemble with wedges and flats and you can also accessorise your look with a pendant neckpiece.

So, what pants outfit would you pick on this Independence Day? Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy Independence Day!