Jennifer Lopez Sparkles As A Disco Diva In Shimmery Bodysuit At UNICEF Concert In Capri

Actress and singer Jennifer Lopez turned heads, as she performed at a charity event organised by UNICEF on July 30. The event was held at the 14th-century Certosa di San Giacomo monastery in Capri, Italy, in support of Ukraine in the ongoing war situation. JLo looked absolutely stunning in a nude bodysuit with embellishments and shimmer, which she wore beneath a matching zebra printed tube top and flared pants.

Disco Diva Outfit

The 'On My Way' singer performed her heart out for fans. Initially, she was clad in a zebra print outfit, which she later gave up to live her 'Disco Diva' fantasy. JLo said, "I've always wanted to live in a world like a sparkle disco queen. Do you guys mind if I live out my disco diva fantasy here with you tonight?"

Advertisement Advertisement

JLo's Makeup

Lopez went for a shimmery makeup look as well, with eyes highly defined with kohl, eyeliner and mascara, and bronzer highlighting her contours.

The 53-year-old singer performed her hit numbers like 'Waiting for Tonight' and 'If You Had My Love' at the charity concert.

First Concert After Wedding to Ben Affleck

Incidentally, JLo performed for the first time after she got married to her old sweetheart, actor Ben Affleck on July 12, 2022. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's wedding was an intimate affair, with the singer giving out details of her D-Day in 'On the JLo' newsletter.'

The actress wrote in the newsletter, "Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world. Behind us two men held hands and held each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three-hour drive from Victorville on their daughter's second birthday-all of us wanting the same thing- for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage."

Coming Back To Her Outfits

According to a report in E!, one of JLo's stage outfits at the concert was auctioned off for charity after the show to raise money for UNICEF's efforts in Syria and Ukraine.