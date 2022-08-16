Janmashtami Outfits: Take Notes From Mouni Roy For The Ethnic Look

Janmashtami is around the corner, (on August 18), and if you are hunting for the perfect look for the festival, Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy's lehenga-choli collection must be your one-stop solution.

Talk of Janmashtami, and we are reminded of the colourful vibes especially inspired by the touch of Gujarati influence on the ethnic outfits. Mirrored cholis, Kundan earrings, and glitzy makeup are the essentials you must look out for this festive season. And the celebrity whose looks encompass these three must-haves is Mouni Roy.

Mouni Roy is elegance personified amped up with her dramatic ethnic cascades. The actress has a quintessential taste in traditional outfits. We round up her stunning lehenga-choli looks handpicked for you to make you shine no less than Lord Krishna's Gopis this Janmashtami. Take a look.

Scintillating In Pastels

Mouni Roy looks no less than a royal princess in a mirrored choli with colourful embellishments, and neutralising pastel lehenga and chunni. If you are the one who loves to balance colours in your outfit and add the necessary glam quotient, this look of Mouni should be on your list! Pair a multicoloured mirrored choli embellished with coins with a neutral off-white lehenga and dupatta. If you want to go for the colourful lehenga, pick a shade that is in abundance in your choli. To accessorize, opt for a kundan and pearl set of choker and earrings. Do not miss out on the maang-tika, as it will add the touch of the Janmashtami festive spirit. Leave your tresses open and give your eyelids a touch of soft pink eyeshadow. Define your eyes with the powerful trio - eyeliner, mascara, and kohl. Give your cheeks and lips a blooming pink tint, and you are all set for the day!

Radiant In White And Gold

Along similar lines as the previous one, Mouni personifies grace in another look with a touch of gold on the lehenga and dupatta paired with a colourful choli. The golden tassels on the choli enhance the festive fever. Super-simple to achieve; get this look by opting for a multicoloured tasseled choli with a deep neck and noodle strap. Go for the classic white and gold lehenga, or create your own style with a matching multicoloured mirrored lehenga inspired by Gujarati embellishments of kowris. Accessorise with maang-tika and heavy choker. Skip the earrings like Mouni or wear them if you can't step out without them. Bronzer and highlighter are your ultimate beauty weapons to achieve the distinctive shine on your contours like Mouni. Go for the glitter eyeshadow and nude lip shade combination for the eyelids and lips. Style your hair in soft waves, and your look for Janmashtami is sorted!

Pristine And Prismatic

Mouni Roy's matching lehenga-choli is your ultimate Janmashtami fashion inspo.

Get this look by opting for matching lehenga-choli with colourful patterns all over. Choose a pastel or neutral shade as the base colour to make the colourful patterns stand out. Make sure to get a matching choker with a single-coloured pendant to neutralise the colours of the outfit. Keep your hair tied in a bun and to add to your style, accessorise your ears with classic traditional jhumkas.

With nude lips, neutral blush and defined eyes - your Janmashtami fashion diary has one more glamorous look!

Glowing In Grey

As contrasting as it sounds, Mouni proves that grey can be a colour of festivals. Looking drop-dead gorgeous in a multicoloured embroidered lehenga choli on the base colour grey, this strikes a perfect balance amongst colours.

Achieve this graceful look by opting for a colour as unconventional as grey and make it stand out with the detailed, colorful embroidery and mirrorwork.

Go for the kundan chaandbalis or choose the traditional oxidised Gujarati choker and earrings. Curl up your tresses and let them loose. Just like Mouni, go for the vibrant red shade for the lips and extra dramatic eyes highlighted with glittery copper eyeshadow and eyeliners. Keep an eyelash curler handy to get the perfect curvy lashes and intensify them with mascara. Add a little bit of highlighter to accentuate your cheekbones and your Janmashtami Gopi-look is all set for the day!