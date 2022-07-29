FDCI India Couture Week 2022: Decoding Shilpa Shettys Royal Bridal Look For Designer Dolly J

Fitness and fashion go hand-in-hand when it comes to this Bollywood diva. On July 28, Shilpa Shetty Kundra turned showstopper for designer Dolly J's Meraki collection at the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) India Couture Week (ICW) 2022.

The vibe of the evening was jazzy, with jazz musicians performing and the models walking the ramp, exuding vibrant fashion takes. The fragrance of cracked leather spoke volumes for the fluid fashion quotient that reflected the vivacious persona of the designer.

Decoding Shilpa Shetty's Look For #ICW2022

Advertisement Advertisement

Golden-Peach Gown

When Shilpa Shetty walked the ramp, she looked like a golden goddess! Donned in a neutral peach gown with embellishments and tassels, the actress radiated the vibrancy of the couture. While interacting with the press, it was highlighted that the magnificent dresses had pockets. To showcase the utility of pockets in women's collections, Shilpa carried lipstick on the ramp and applied it. We loved this part of the show!

Hair And Makeup

With minimal makeup, bronzed highlights on the cheeks and collarbone, glittery eyes, and nude lip shade, Shilpa made confident strides emanating the jazzy vibes that the couture aimed to achieve. The actress resorted to wearing a medium-sized crystal neck piece to keep the gown in focus.

Meraki - An Ode To Growing Gracefully

The Meraki collection by Dolly J is rich in vintage glamour and shimmer. The couture draws its inspiration from the tranquility of art and its depth, which forms the integral foundation of growing gracefully. The collection is a rich amalgamation of harmonious jazz and its vibrations, aiming to spread calmness. The detailed embellishments and tulle are a symbol of complexities that inspire rumination. The collection wanted to depict 'metamorphoses' - a change that welcomes beauty in all its forms.

The colour tone of Dolly J's collection was a mix of gold, peach, pink, and lilac hues that complement the fluid texture and dramatic cascades. The collection had a significant amount of metallic fabric made from molten gold. According to the designer, a bride should be required to wear some gold and silver along with crimson. Therefore, to give a bride an experience worth remembering lifelong, Dolly J created a collection that brings together the magic of traditional wear with a touch of royalty.