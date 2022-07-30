FDCI ICW 2022: Sara Ali Khan In Glittery Ensemble For Falguni And Shane Peacock

When it comes to owning the style quotient with oomph, Sara Ali Khan knows her way. Flaunting a royal blue glittery Indo-western cutout gown, the star looked ravishing at the Fashion Design Council Of India (FDCI) India Couture Week (ICW) 2022. Sara was the showstopper for designers Falguni and Shane Peacock.

Decoding Sara's look at #ICW 2022

Sara's Glitzy Game

Closing the show with her evergreen grace for the designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock, Sara looked breathtakingly gorgeous in a gown laden with embellishments. With her confident strides in the dress that boasted an ethnic touch, Sara accentuated the white French Renaissance-themed ramp. The actress concluded the show for the designers with her statement salaam and namaste while adorning a gleaming smile that radiated warmth.

Sara's Hair And Makeup

Keeping the look minimal and suave, Sara chose nude eyeshadow and lip shade. With soft waves for her hair, the star chose not to accessorise but for a statement ring on her index finger that enhanced her overall look.

Love Forever: Couture dedicated to rich French heritage

Falguni and Shane Peacock are known for their exquisite designer inspirations for their collections. 'Love Forever,' their exclusive collection for the FDCI#ICW2022 was inspired from the rich cultural heritage of the French and the astonishingly beautiful works of art. The enigmatic French architecture played a significant role in shaping the ensembles. The detailed embroidery laden with crystals, tulle, and broaches celebrates the works of great masters of art in the modernist era namely Chagall, Picasso, Braque, Le Corbusier, etcetera.

Sara's Media Interaction

With her interaction with the media, Sara revealed that her go-to outfit for a date would be a salwar-kameez. Being the one who loves to play with neon tints, Sara added that she would love to complement the look with neon non-matching earrings. The queen of minimalism stressed that she would just stick to a tinted lip balm when it comes to makeup for her date!