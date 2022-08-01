FDCI ICW 2022: Rajkummar Rao Rocks Distressed Black Pantsuit For Anamika Khanna

Rajkummar Rao is one of those celebs who can never go wrong when it comes to carrying quirky outfits with ease and added style. On July 31, 2022, the actor turned showstopper for the celebrity designer Anamika Khanna at the Fashion Design Council Of India (FDCI) India Couture Week (ICW) 2022. The actor looked dapper in a black pantsuit while making confident strides on the red ramp.

Decoding Rajkummar Rao's Look At #ICW2022

Talk of Rajkummar Rao, and we are reminded of his absolutely stunning outfits that the actor wears very often. Closing the show for Anamika Khanna at ICW 2022, Rajkummar wore a full black pantsuit. The actor's coat, as well as pants, were distressed to give him a semi-formal look. Skipping the regular shirt and opting to wear just the blazer, the actor owned the outfit as if it were made just for him. With patches of sequins on the coat, the outfit proved to be a game changer for casual party looks.

Rajkummar Rao's Accessories

Adding his style to the look, Rajkummar made a case for his fashion quotient by accessorising the pantsuit with a heavy statement layered necklace and finger rings in both hands. The celeb also resorted to wearing a matching black pair of shoes to keep the focus on the outfit for his debut at the FDCI #ICW2022.

The Couture Collection: An Experiment

Anamika said about her collection, "Stemming from an extreme need for change and pushing boundaries, this collection is an open field for experimentation."

The couturier has created a collection that focuses on spreading awareness about Indian silhouettes, textiles, and sentiments. The collection amalgamates the precious characteristics of the old and the new. The designer said that the shapes in her couture are inspired by the 'goddess' paired with deconstruction and pattern-making techniques.

There is also an influence of the exuberant Indian tribal culture examined through the lens of modernism with aligned and non-aligned perceptions. The collection's colour palette shows a variety of hues with the designer's creations in sombre blacks, delicate ivories, powerful reds, and emeralds. The embellishments and tulle are laden with the play of metallics and pearls.