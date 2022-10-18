Diwali 2022: 10 Kurti Types You Can Experiment With To Ace Your Ethnic Look

Straight Cut Kurti

Image: Pinterest

Considered the most common type in kurti designs, a straight-cut kurti is ideally of ankle length and often paired with churidar, palazzos, or wide-legged pants. You can pick from different patterns and prints to complete your formal or casual look.

Flared Kurti

Image: Pinterest

Flared Kurtis, as the name, suggests that flares out at both sides. These Kurtis often have a fit and flare or relaxed look. For a casual, party wear look, pick a flared kurti with embroidery, and applique work detailing.

Asymmetric Kurti

Image: Pinterest

Asymmetric kurti draws attention due to its unmatched, asymmetric hemlines. It looks edgy and stylish when worn with pants or leggings complimenting the colour of the kurta. The hemline of these kurtas often has colourful borders including frills, ruffles, tassels, and more.

High-Low Kurti

Image: Pinterest

A High-low Kurti is a common variant of asymmetric Kurti and forms an offbeat look due to its unique hemline style. Go for a printed, embroidered high-low kurti to ace your Diwali, ethnic look! You can team it up with leggings, jeggings, or cigarette pants.

Kaftan Kurti

Image: Pinterest

Kaftan Kurtis has a super comfortable and airy look to them. These are often designed with a string at the waist to create a gathered effect. Pick from fabulous prints and patterns to make a stylish choice!

Angrakha Kurti

Image: Pinterest

Angrakha-style Kurtis features an overlaying design at the top which is mostly accentuated with a string tie-up. These tie threads have pom-poms, tassels, and more. Angrakha Kurtis are a perfect choice to elevate your ethnic look!

Anarkali Kurti

Image: Pinterest

Anarkali Kurtis has a flared outlook and gives a feminine and festive look when worn. You can pick either a plain Anarkali kurti with a lovely border or a printed one to complete your ethnic look.

Short Kurti

Image: Pinterest

Short Kurtis are a common type of kurti that is a go-to choice for an Indo-Western, boho-style look. Short Kurtis in prints, patterns, or plain pintuck style look lovely when worn with denim, fitted, or flared pants.

Shirt Style Kurti

Image: Pinterest

As the name suggests, these Kurtis have a collar and button-down look. Shirt-style Kurtis can be chosen from common prints like stripes, checks, chevrons, or even florals.

Jacket-Style Kurti

Image: Pinterest

Jacket-style Kurtis adds a layered look when worn. Often designed with a plain top inside and a printed jacket as an overlayer, or vice versa; jacket-style Kurtis make a perfect festive or fusion wear.