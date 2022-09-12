Toronto International Film Festival 2022: Daniel Craig To Michelle Williams, Best Red Carpet Fashion

Jennifer Lawrence in Black Dior Dress

Image: Instagram

The talented Hollywood movie star and a new mom looked effortlessly stunning in a black Dior dress. The dress featured off-shoulder sleeves and a sheer skirt look. Jennifer kept it pretty simple and chic with minimal makeup and open tresses!

Taylor Swift in Gold Louis Vuitton Dress

Image: Instagram

The singing star Taylor Swift looked ultra-glam in a gold Louis Vuitton gown. The glittering gold hue added attraction and made her look like the true diva that she is! Taylor sported her signature fringe hairdo for TIFF 2022 red carpet appearance too!

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan in Marigold Gown

Image: Instagram

The Canadian actress of the Netflix teen comedy series Never Have I Ever, looked simply chic in a marigold color gown. The dress had a wide bow-like detailing at the top and flared asymmetrical skirt look. Maitreyi accentuated her red carpet gown with strappy Giuseppe Zanotti sandals in gold hue!

Michelle Williams in Black & White Gown

Image: Instagram

The Fableman's actress and a gorgeous mommy-to-be chose a comfy black & white gown at the premiere of her movie at TIFF 2022. The actress looked lovely in an off-shoulder dress that had a very comfy silhouette, perfect for chic maternity wear! She accentuated the black & white gown with a matte gold chic neckpiece!

Janelle Monáe in Sculptural White Gown

Image: Instagram

American actress and singer Janelle Monáe looked ethereal in a sculptural white gown! The Hidden Figures star teamed her celestial gown with a choker, matching stilettos, and a chic hairdo!

Daniel Craig in Tom Ford Suit

Image: Instagram

Actor Daniel Craig always impresses with his suave looks both on and off screen He was sported at the TIFF 2022 red carpet wearing a lavender Tom Ford suit. The Bond movie star kept it understated with black glasses!

Lily James in Black Jacket

Image: Instagram

The Cinderella movie star made a rather outlandish entry at the Toronto International Film Festival AKA TIFF 2022 red carpet. Lily James donned a double-breasted jacket and plain black tube dress. To accentuate the classic black outfit, she chose thigh-high boots that added a boss-babe vibe!

Kate Hudson in Scarlet Gown

Image: Instagram

The murder mystery star looked divine in a figure-hugging scarlet red gown. The dress featured a floral-inspired fabric detailing at one shoulder of the stunning gown. Kate kept the makeup dewy with scarlet red lips and opted for open hair look. In terms of accessories, Ms. Hudson carried a red clutch!

Elisabeth Moss in Yellow Gown

Image: Instagram

Be it The Handmaid's Tale or Madmen series, American actress Elisabeth Moss always impresses with her on-screen roles. She made a chic appearance at the TIFF 2022 in a yellow full-sleeved gown. The sunshine yellow ensemble featured a black polka dot pattern on it!

Kathryn Hahn in Black Dress

Image: Pinterest

American actress and comedian Kathryn Hahn were present at the 'Glass Onion' movie premiere at TIFF2022. She chose a plain black dress with a combination of a flitted-flared silhouette. Her dress had a wide square neck and side pocket detailing. Kathryn went for deep red lips and dewy makeup look!

Seth Rogen in Dior Suit

Image: Pinterest

Actor and comedian Seth Rogen looked dapper in a double-breasted style grey Dior suit. His signature black glasses were constant for the TIFF 2022 film festival too!