Style Your Favourite Pink Skirt With Tops Of These Colours

That pink skirt, which you bought a long time ago, has suddenly caught your eye in the wardrobe.

The day you bought the skirt was so satisfying, and you were cheerful to wear it the next day with your favourite top. But the top didn't match the skirt!

Image Source: Instagram/Deepika Padukone

It happens to us all the time. We buy a dress and then when we try to pair it, it doesn't work. So, we dump the dress only to wear it "next time."

Here's some advice for people who own a pink skirt. Keep the skirt ready as we are going to talk about some beautiful colour combinations that are just remarkable and may work wonders with your pink skirt.

1. Black

Pink and black go so well together because the latter balances the lively, fun energy that the prior gives to its surroundings. Any shade of pink: fuchsia, hot pink or magenta, when combined with black, instantly gives out some sweetness, along with depth and drama.

2. White

The combination of pink and white can never go wrong, even when you try different shades of pink with different white shades. Pink and white make a clean, simple and fresh pair that is warm and inviting. Be it winter, summer or any season, pink always gives you an excuse to wear it. You can opt for soft pink and bright white for summer and dark pink for winter.

3. Green

Pink and green are versatile pairings only when combined with the balanced shades of both the colours. For example, for your pale or light pink skirt, you can choose a light green top option like sage green, and for vibrant pink colours, you may opt for emerald or olive green. The combination gives a luxurious vibe and is soothing on the other hand.

4. Grey

Grey is considered to give pink shades a grounded and distinctly elegant look. Soft pinks go very well with lighter shades of grey and give a balance to the overall look of the wearer. Make sure to add accessories such as glasses or a clutch in a pink hue, but don't overdo with the shade.

5. Blue

Blue may seem like a loud and bold colour for pink, but the two will definitely make heads turn when worn together. Some cool shades of pink like orchid pink, baby pink or champagne pink will match best with blue shades that are more on the lilac side, while dark shades of pink like fuschia will go with navy blue hues.

6. Even Pink

You can always slay the look by wearing monochrome, a.k.a the same colour on top and bottom. Yes, monochromes can never go out of fashion. So, if you want to pair your pink skirt with a pink top, try a combination of light and dark, meaning if the skirt is a light pink shade, you can go for darker pink shades for the top and vice versa.