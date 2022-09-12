SIIMA Awards 2022: Ranveer Singh, Vijay Deverakonda To Pooja Hegde, Celebs Made It In Style At The Red Carpet

Ranveer Singh in White Suit

Ranveer Singh is one actor who is never shy to experiment with his style. His eccentric way of fashion is always appreciated by his fans and fashion gurus. The actor made a classy appearance at the SIIMA 2022 red carpet in a white suit. Ranveer teamed his classic suit ensemble with blue loafers and black glasses!

Pooja Hegde in an off-shoulder White Gown

The pretty Pooja Hegde made a stunning appearance in an off-shoulder white gown. She grabbed the Youth Icon South awards. The actress looked super glamorous in the asymmetric gown and paired the same with black heels!

Allu Arjun in Black Suit

The stylish Pan India star Allu Arjun always impresses with his distinctive fashion. The Pushpa star looked dapper in a black suit. He flaunted a personalized name broach and black glasses as his statement accessories!

Vijay Deverakonda in Black Suit

The Liger star is known for his bold and outlandish style. Vijay looked super stylish in a black velvet suit that had a sequin detailing of a bird at the shoulders. He won the Youth Icon South awards and made a solid impression with his debonair outlook!

Yash in White Blazer

Rocking star Yash made a solid entry on the red carpet with his wife actress Radhika Pandit. Yash chose a white blazer and matching tapered pants for the award appearance. For his award show too, Yash flaunted his signature beard and man bun look!

Hansika Motwani in Sheer Gown

The pretty Hansika Motwani looked super chic in a white-brown sheer sequin gown. Her chic gown featured a sweetheart neckline and a daring thigh slit. She kept her lovely tresses open and opted for minimal makeup!

Rhea Chakraborty in Sheer Saree

Actress Rhea Chakraborty looked beautiful in a sheet saree at the SIIMA awards. The sheer saree featured lovely sequin detailing. Rhea kept her contemporary traditional attire interesting with chandelier earrings and a black bindi on her forehead!

Lakshmi Manchu in Silver Sequin Gown

The talented Telugu star Lakshmi Manchu looked ultra-glam in a silver sequin gown. The vivacious talk show host made a chic entry at the SIIMA awards that had a deep neckline and sequin detailing all over the ensemble. Lakshmi kept it super chic with drop earrings and a cuff bracelet as her statement accessories!

Nidhhi Agerwal in Pink Off-Shoulder Gown

Niddhi Agerwal looked pretty at the SIIMA awards 2022 red carpet. Nidhi chose a hot pink off-shoulder gown that had off-shoulder and thigh-slit detailing. She chose minimal statement accessories like a couple of bracelets and shiny stud earrings!

Shanvi Srivastava in Purple Saree

Actress Shanvi Srivastava chose a lovely contemporary saree look for the SIIMA awards. Shanvi's purple saree featured a sequin design and she teamed the disco-inspired saree with a matching sleeveless blouse!

Kamal Haassan in Varsity Jacket

Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan chose a casual outlook for SIIMA 2022 event. He wore a classic varsity jacket and black jeans. He teamed the super casual attire with black sneakers!

Biju Menon in Black Tee and Veshti

Malayalam star Biju Menon impressed everyone by wearing a basic black tee and traditional veshti at the SIIMA 2022 awards. The actor dropped a hint of flaunting the traditional wear i.e.veshti to the award show!