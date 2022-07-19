5 Reasons Why You Should Sometimes Go Monochrome

Monochrome refers to "one colour." A monochromatic outfit is as classy and eye-catching as a patterned dress or striking blazer, when done right. Keeping the wardrobe monochromatic makes choosing an outfit easier, and the look is also easy to put together with no compromise on our sense of fashion.

Image Source: Gettyimages

From actress Deepika Padukone to Jacqueline Fernadez, many celebrities are now exploring monochromatic looks. And why not, when monochromes allow people to choose a colour that suit them and centre their looks around it?

If you are still in doubt, here are the reasons why you should sometimes go monochrome.

1. Will definitely suit you

Wearing a monochromatic outfit or a single colour outfit does not mean wearing solid red or black from head to toes. The beauty of a monochromatic look lies in wearing shades or different tones of the same colour. So, there's a particular colour that suits you, depending on your eyes, skin tone or hair, in that case, you can undoubtedly choose that colour for a top and pair it with a bottom and accessories matching the shades of the top. As you have opted for the color that suits you, there's no way of going wrong this way.

Advertisement Advertisement

Image Source: Pexels

2. Reduces time and effort

People who are always in a hurry due to their busy work schedule and also, do not want to settle with any style and stand out, can go for monochromatic outfits. Monochromatic styles have been in fashion since the 50s and 60s and getting renewed attention in the recent past. A monochromatic wardrobe is best as it makes putting together outfits so much simpler. It also reduces time and effort and simplifies shopping by cutting down on the need to buy clothes of different colours and prints.

3. Saves money

Monochromes are considered a high fashion styling trick, especially after the recent spring 2022 runways. Monochromes have the advantage that you can easily incorporate new items into your current outfit and, yep, get a new look every time. Even a basic hue like grey has numerous tones, all of which work well together. Therefore, even if you don't have the money for many items, this type of wardrobe is perfect as every look will be versatile.

Image Source: Pexels

4. No compromise on style

As monochromatic outfits are trending these days, designers are coming up with their own new collections of monochromes, which no doubt have fresh and balanced silhouettes, exciting shades and varieties that range from a monochrome handbags to jeans and from shoes to blazers. These dreamy monochrome looks are polished, modern and effortless and are just not going anywhere anytime soon. You can style monochromes in any season as it is not affected by trends.

5. Sure to get you compliments

To get a monochromatic look, you should try to add depth, texture and dimension. For example, a shiny black skirt will definitely go with a grey or black skirt, or a light green top with a dark green skirt. Experimenting with different tones and coming up with the best ones is sure to get you lots of compliments.