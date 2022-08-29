MTV VMAs 2022: 10 Best Dressed Celebrities At The Black Carpet

Taylor Swift in Oscar de la Renta

Image: Instagram

American singer-songwriter Tylor Swift pulled off this glittery short dress by ace designer Oscar de la Renta like a true diva! The semi-sheer body of the dress was generously glamorized with shimmer details. What's more? The strappy sandals matched the ensemble perfectly. And the red lips accentuated the whole silver shine look!

Lil Nas X in Harris Reed

Image: Instagram

Trust Lil Nas X to add a little drama when it comes to public appearances. The American rapper gave an outlandish vibe in a Harris Reed headdress and a feathered skirt. His choice of going bare-chested added to his sculptured body and jaunty outlook!

Lizzo in Jean Paul Gaultier

Image: Instagram

Voluminous is beautiful. American singer Lizzo looked chic in an exaggerated midnight blue gown by Jean Paul Gaultier. Her styling justified the whole glam diva attire with blue lips, stacks of gold hoops (even one on the lip too), and wet hair!

Sabrina Carpenter in Moschino

Image: Instagram

A floral outfit may be termed as ho-hum but not when it is artistically crafted like a Moschino number. American singer Sabrina Carpenter looked like a glam doll in this shimmery floral gown that featured some chic cut-outs (it worked like a figure-enhancing feature). She accentuated the glitzy gown and bang tresses with a Jennifer Behr headband!

Blackpink in Celine, Dior, Chanel, and Saint Laurent

Image: Instagram

The members of the South Korean girl band group Blackpink ensured to keep an individualistic touch to their black carpet look. The divas looked super glamorous in costumes designed by celebrated fashion houses like Dior, Celine, Chanel, and Saint Laurent.

Black on black is never common or boring when ensembles feature a stunning cut, shape, details, and silhouette!

Sofia Carson in Carolina Herrera

Image: Instagram

Sometimes perfection is rooted in minimalism. American Actress and singer Sophia rocked the Carolina Herrera gown that featured a daring plunging neckline and sleeves hood! With minimal makeup and matching jewelry studs; Sofia looked like a vision!

Conan Gray in Harris Reed

Image: Instagram

American Singer-songwriter broke all the gender-biased fashion norms by appearing in a white sheer overcoat and matching platforms. Fashion is all about celebrating who you are. Conan justified this fashion rule and how!

Becky G in Zuhair Murad

Image: Instagram

American singer Becky G looked stunning in this Zuhair Murad gown that was inspired by Tarot cards! The black carpet dress was crafted to utmost perfection and appeared like stained glass panels. And the side panel stitching of the dress was enough to raise the temperature around. With the red pouty lips and open tresses, the diva stole hearts at the music gala!

Dylan O'Brien in Bode

Image: Instagram

Actor Dylan O'Brien rocked the open-front floral suit that he teamed with a casual tank top. The multi-colored psychedelic blooming pattern looked eye-catchy and bold. With chain necklaces and black sunnies, Dylan hinted at a casual, carefree yet impressive look!

Jack Harlow in Hermès

Image: Instagram

American Rapper kept it super dapper with a brown Hermès leather suit. With minimal accessories like brown tinted sunglasses and formal shoes, the young singer looked uber cool!