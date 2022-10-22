Varun Dhawan To Anil Kapoor, 8 Ethnic Outfits Guide From B-Town Men To Look Dapper This Diwali

Rajkummar Rao

A plain kurta-pajama set gives a classic and sophisticated look. While plain white kurtas make an obvious choice, you can opt for a bold colour like Rajkummar Rao! Pick from bold hues like yellow, pink, brown, blue, and more for a plain kurta, and team it up with white pajama pants to look festive-ready!

Vicky Kaushal

Love prints? Then go for a printed kurta inspired by Vicky Kaushal's striped kurta look. It is a subtle choice yet can fulfill your love for prints. Pair the printed kurta with plain, relaxed-fit pants for ease and comfort.

Siddhant Chaturvedi

Asymmetric kurtas have an unmatched hemline that adds an edgy and interesting look when worn. Siddhant Chaturvedi's Angrakha style maroon asymmetric kurta is a perfect choice for Diwali. We love how clubbed two bold hues for kurta and pants options and added a hint of flamboyancy by opting for formal shoes!

Arjun Kapoor

A kurta with some shimmer and shine detailing equals Ethnic wear. Arjun Kapoor's black kurta with sequin details plays a perfect inspiration if you like to look Indian festive-ready for Diwali. With golden buttons, and zip detailing on pants, Arjun's ethnic look formed subtle attention!

Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar's monotone kurta pyjama set is perfect if you always gravitate toward subtle, neutral hues. He layered the ethnic outfit with a floral jacket or bundi that added a subtle drama to his look. Farhan completed his traditional Indian look with Indian mojris!

Varun Dhawan

Wish to style a kurta the classic, old-fashion way? Let Varun Dhawan guide you over it as he styled the kurta jacket with a dhoti. For flaunting the quintessential Indian avatar, the kurta-dhoti combo makes a perfect fit!

Kartik Aaryan

A plain or traditional weave kurta makes a perfect choice especially for celebrating festivities like Diwali. But if that's not enough for you and want a certain overlayer like a jacket to go along with it, then replicate Kartik Aaryan's look. His plain kurta-pajama set layered with a sherwani jacket look can be your ethnic attire inspiration!

Anil Kapoor

Combine two classic pieces of clothing like Anil Kapoor! He layered the plain Chinese collared kurta with a tailored blazer. It's a great choice if you don't mind experimenting with the ethnic look or want to go for an Indo-western look!