Men’s Fashion Week 2023: Hermès To Kenzo, Fashion Brands Showcase Versatility At Paris

Hermès

Image: Instagram/Hermès

Ace designers like Nichanian at Hermès impressed with his artistry at the AW 23 by featuring ensembles crafted with leather. From Harrington jackets, trench coats, and trousers to silk scarves, the outfits presented on the runway defined sophistication and wearable fashion. Shearling jackets saw a definite comeback with models showcasing impressive designs wearing the same. Hermès as a luxury brand managed to pull off the best and most luxurious show at the Patis Fashion Week 2023 as expected!

Dries Van Noten

Image: Instagram/Dries Van Noten

Dries Van Noten opened the show called "Study of the Natural World" with the live soundtrack by sophisti-rave duo Lander & Adriaan! The ingenious transition from classic tailoring with wide-shouldered jackets and wide-legged trousers to botanic prints on relaxed-fit ensembles was the major highlight of the show.



The colours introduced via chosen outfits also witnessed a shift from earthy neutrals to vibrant pinks and greens. The botanical prints and patterns inspired by the Meise botanic garden in Belgium were shown on the bomber jackets and trousers, Casual suits and shirts also featured undulating patterns and beadwork!

Bode

Image: Instagram/Bode

Fashion designer Emily Adams Bode Aujla featured her family history in the AW 2023 collection. She showcased an impressive runway show with inspirational womenswear that represented her mother's side of the family. Those who prefer the brand are aware of the homespun design aesthetics that are presented with vintage fabrics and silhouettes. The runway at this year's show witnessed beaded flapper dresses and 1930s chiffon ensembles.

Menswear was showcased via suave designer evening wear outfits wherein tuxedos with beaded trousers were paired with chiffon tops. Handmade embroidery was the prime feature of folk-style knitwear at the Bode 2023.

Dior

Image: Instagram/ Dior

Creative director Kim Jones showcased the vocal representation of Dior ambassadors, Gwendoline Christie, and Robert Pattinson for reading the extracts from TS Eliot's The Waste Land with their faces featured on the runway screen! The winter collection was featured on the catwalk with impressive cuts, prints, and patterns. A creative journey from the Thames to the sea-inspired paintings was presented via designer ensembles.

Givenchy

Image: Instagram/ Givenchy

Fashion designer Matthew M Williams showcased a collection that defined a perfect blend of classic and modern design sensibilities. The Givenchy show opened with flour black suits crafted in an Haute-couture atelier and made an organic transition into new-age casual looks. The modern casual ensembles including shorts and skirts featured silhouettes that are acceptable for today's fashion requirements. Matthew allowed his own Americana heritage senses into his works with plaids, bleached denim, evening wear, and sportswear.

Louis Vuitton

Image: Instagram/Louis Vuitton

Colm Dilane of KidSuper presented an impressive show as a guest designer at Louis Vuitton for AW2023. For Tik Tok generation, artist Rosalia took to the runway and models presented a show against the set designed by filmmakers Michel and Oliver Gondry. Models added a playful vibe to the show by playing darts, drooling on the walls, and walking between the audience.



The highlighted work of the Louis Vuitton show included faces crafted and patchworked in leather on suits and artistic sketches designed on coats.

Kenzo

Image: Instagram/Kenzo

The fashion brand Kenzo presented a stunning show at the Salle Pleyel Concert hall that was witnessed by over 1000 guests. The creative genius Nigo presented a fashion show featuring streetwear that highlighted the brand's ingenious founder Kenzo Takada's creative work with his signature streetwear designs.



Kenzo showcased work inspired by famous designer Vivienne Westwood's work, Japanese construction, rocker wardrobes, American workwear, and classic rose prints. Models wore Khaki kimonos designed with goldfish embroidery that denied a Japanese symbol of good fortune!