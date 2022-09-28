Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: Guide To Ace Ranbir’s Signature Style

Basic Tees

Image: Pinterest

Ranbir is often seen sporting basic plain tees that work best for everyday casual wear. White, grey, black, beige, the neutral hue tees seem to be his staple casual wear. Plain or graphic print tees make a perfect fit with denim. Tees will always be a go-to and forever clothing choice and Ranbir approves of it!

Denim in All Styles

Image: Pinterest

Be it distressed, stonewashed, regular, and more; Ranbir is often seen wearing all variations of jeans. Also, nothing fits and looks better than a pair of jeans when you want to dress casually. Mr.Kapoor likes to team up his tees and shirts with comfy denim!

Trendy Jackets

Image: Pinterest

Layering seems to be Ranbir's preferred hack for accentuating his understated casual looks. From his various airport looks, he is captured wearing jackets to layer his basic tees and casual shirts. Be it denim jackets, Varsity jackets, workwear jackets, oversized parkas, and more, Ranbir has quite a collection of interesting jackets!

Formal Suits

Image: Pinterest

When formal dressing is a need, Ranbir slays the suit attires too! Three-piece suits that include a formal coat jacket, formal shirts, and pants; Mr.Kapoor always manages to look dapper and debonair! Even though he is mostly caught wearing grey, black, and blue suits, the actor for his magazine shoots is seen wearing bold colours formal wear too!

Yankee Caps

Image: Pinterest

Cap is that one accessory, which always will be in vogue. And Ranbir seems to follow this style mantra religiously. He is often spotted donning baseball caps, particularly the NY Yankees ones. Caps add that effortless vibe to your look and come are super handy when you have a bad hair day!

Sneakers

Image: Pinterest

Mr.Kapoor loves his sneakers and wears them too often. From classic air jordans, Ylati sneakers, and more; Ranbir has an eye for casual sneakers. They say shoes make your outfit complete. Certainly, Mr.Kapoor makes his outfits and looks complete with trendy kicks!