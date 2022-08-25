Ganesh Chaturthi: From Kartik Aryan To Vicky Kaushal, Celeb Inspired Ethnic Outfit Ideas For Men

1. Basic kurta

Image: Instagram

The first piece of clothing that comes to mind when we hear traditional men's wear is Kurta. And this timeless traditional wear comes works for all special occasions, including the Ganesh festival!

Go for a subtle plain or weaved kurta. Neutral or bold hue, the color preference is your call. Subtle shades like white, beige, and grey look timeless and work for all age groups. Pair the same with stitched pajamas or fitted pants. Complete the understated look with a statement accessory like a watch!

2. Printed Kurta

Image: Pinterest

For special occasions and festivities, there is nothing like flaunting prints. Minimal or busy, a printed kurta or a shirt provides a practical yet festive ready look. Pick interesting traditional prints like Bandhani, Paisley, or even floral type. For a printed kurta, go for subtle hue bottoms. Club the kurta with straight-cut pants, churidars, or loose-fit pajama pants.

3. Lakhnavi Kurta

Image: Instagram

Festivities make a great opportunity to showcase your ethnic side, especially in terms of style and aesthetics. Why not wear a lovely Lakhnavi or Chikankari kurta that looks like a work of art? Lakhnavi kurtas are mostly hand-embroidered and give a rich vibe when worn. Showcase some love for traditional Indian handloom by wearing such intricate textiles!

4. Resham Work Kurta

Image: Pinterest

Who said only women are allowed to wear intricate embroidery outfits? Men can also flaunt beautiful hand-embroidered work on ethnic or casual wear. For special occasions like Ganesh Chaturthi, you can select a silk or linen kurta featuring Resham, and zardozi work details.

Choose subtle, neutral hues to allow the embroidery work to reflect better. Wear matching pants or stick to basic white churidar pants.

Advertisement Advertisement

5.Achkan Kurta

Image: Pinterest

Achkan sherwani style kurtas make an elegant choice to celebrate Indian festivities and special occasions. Flaunt a lovely achkan sherwani style kurta and churidar pants. While plain or textured achkans look tasteful, you can experiment with playful patterns like Kashmiri Baug embroidery, chain stitch work, jari butti work, etc.

Elevate the look with a matching dupatta or stole. Wear mojris, and ethnic sandals to complete the regal look!

6. Asymmetric Kurta

Image: Instagram

If you have been wearing straight-cut kurtas for a long time, it's time you bring in a new fashion chapter this Ganesh Chaturthi. Go for an asymmetric kurta that adds a playful and casual look. The high-low hem of such kurtas will bring an offbeat vibe to your ethnic look.

If you wish to stick to traditional patterns like florals or dobby print, that works just fine. But if you want to look edgy and flamboyant, go for interesting prints like stripes, ikat, tie-dye, etc.

7. Kurta With Nehru Jacket

Image: Pinterest

This fashion trend has been considered ideal for all traditional outfit requirements. And looks like it will never be out of vogue. Wear a plain kurta, or churidar pants and team it up with a Nehru jacket. Flaunt Indianized prints like floral, jacquard, and paisley, or go for offbeat ones like geometrical or abstract ones!

8. Kurta With Stole

Image: Pinterest

Bold and ready-to experiment, that's how one can describe men who like to accessorize their outfits. A stole or dupatta makes an ideal companion for completing the traditional outfit. Pick a plain or slightly textured stole to elevate the ethnic or fusion style kurta. The color of the stole could be either a matching one or a contrasting style!

9. Kurta With Dhoti Pants

Image: Instagram

For that quintessential Indian traditional look, team up your chosen ethnic kurta with dhoti pants. The outlook is mostly as Indian as you can get! For a plain kurta, you can choose a minimal print dhoti and vice versa. Wear classic kolhapuri chappals or basic sandals to accentuate the whole tradition-inspired look!

10. Short Kurta or Printed Shirt

Image: Pinterest

When it comes to ethnic wear, we mostly associate the same with a long kurta-pajama look. And if you wish to give this look a rest for some time, that's pretty understandable. Wear a lovely short kurta or an ethnic print shirt with either jeans or casual pants. Hand block print kurtas and shirts make a fuss-free choice to look festive-appropriate!