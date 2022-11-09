LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022: Kim Kardashian, Billie Eilish, Kendall Jenner, And Others Ace Glitzy Style

LACMA held it's eleventh annual Art+Film Gala 2022 on November 5 which was attended by notables from the art, fashion, film, and entertainment industry. Famous Hollywood celebs including Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Billie Eilish, Salma Hayek, and others graced the event featuring their notable and glamorous fashion choices!
Image: Instagram
Take a look at the list of celebs who aced the purple carpet with standout style:
Image: Instagram
American star Olivia Wilde looked stunning in a purple-silver chevron print dress from the house of Gucci. The red latex gloves and matching heels added the perfect dash of bold hue to her look.
Image: Instagram
Jodie Turner-Smith dazzled on the purple carpet wearing a black and gold Gucci dress. The shimmery tasseled details and daring neckline appeared dramatic and eye-catchy. She wore matching hand gloves to accentuate and complete her gala attire.
Image: Instagram
She is a style icon and never fails to impress with her gala looks. Kim looked stunning in an all-black sculptural Balenciaga gown. The reality TV mogul complemented her dark hue outfit with ice-blond hair and glossy makeup.
Image: Instagram
Singer Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford twinned in Gucci sleepwear that included classic Gucci pajamas, a quilt, and an eye mask. The couple featured a super casual, laidback look on the purple carpet.
Image: Instagram
Supermodel and reality TV star Kendall Jenner opted for a sassy black and silver gown by designer Burc Akyol. Her sheer gown featured fabric detailing at the top and waist. Kendall kept it super chic with glossy makeup and wavy locks.
Image: Instagram
Actor Idris Elba looked dapper in a classic black tux by Gucci. His wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba opted for a fitted black Gucci gown with a dramatic sequin cape. Her green statement earrings appeared edgy and attractive.
Image: Instagram
American actor Andrew Garfield picked a patterned velvet suit by Gucci and teamed it up with a bright yellow shirt. Andrew wore a statement watch and black shoes to complete his LACMA Gala outfit.
Image: Instagram
Versatile actor Jared Leto made an eye-catchy fashion statement in a fuchsia pink Gucci suit. His pink-dyed hair matched his dramatic outfit. Jared picked black latex gloves, a pendant chain, and white shoes as his chosen accessories.
Image: Instagram
Famous Hollywood star Salma Hayek made a classy appearance at the LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022. She dazzled in a multi-hue mesh dress and gloves from Gucci. The ensemble featured shimmer embellishment at the shoulder straps and waist. Salma kept it super minimal on the makeup front and styled her tresses in waves.
Image: Instagram
The Academy Award-winning actor Adrien Brody made a handsome figure in an all-black tux. He completed his purple carpet look with a black tie and formal shoes.
Image: Instagram
English actress Carey Mulligan looked pretty in an extra-sparkly Gucci dress and a matching jacket. To complement the dazzling attire, Carey kept her makeup natural and sported a classic blond blunt hairdo.
Image: Instagram
Former supermodel Heidi Klum chose a purple sequin gown from the house of Rodarte. Heidi complemented the shimmery ensemble with a red clutch and sprouted red nails.
Image: Instagram
American actress Julia Garner wore a black and green velvet Gucci gown that featured artistic cutout details at the neckline. Julia elevated her dramatic look with bold lips and smoky eyes.
Image: Instagram
Canadian actor Elliot Page and comedian Mae Martin looked suave in complementary tuxes in black. A bow tie and formal shoes worked as an accessory to complete their event look.
Image: Instagram
Handsome Hollywood star Jude law made a dapper appearance at the LACMA Gala 2022. Jude picked a black turtleneck and paired it with a brown jacket and black trousers.