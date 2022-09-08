Happy Birthday Asha Bhosle: Beautiful Saree Inspirations From The Legendary Singer

1. Rich Kanjeevaram Saree

Image: Pinterest

No Indian woman can ever resist wearing a beautiful kanjeevaram or Kanchipuram pattu saree. Ashaji is no exception as well. The singing legend wore a lovely blue kanjeevaram saree for one of the singing talent show's special appearances. She teamed the pattu saree with contemporary jewelry!

2. Heritage Banarasi Saree

Image: Pinterest

Another must-have in any woman's closet is a heritage Banarasi saree. Ashaji chose a classic colour combination of red and cream for a banarasi silk saree. To style this exquisite silk saree, she chose a diamond-studded neckpiece, matching earrings, and a statement cuff bracelet. Her classic bun hairdo was elevated with fresh flowers!

3. Ethnic Paithani Saree

Image: Pinterest

Handloom paihani sarees are the pride of Maharashtra and as a proud Maharashtrian Ashaji looked ethereal in a purple silk saree. She chose a rather offbeat plain green long-sleeve blouse to team up the paithani saree. Her accessories included a pearls layered necklace and Nath (Maharashtrian style nose ring).

Ashaji perfectly completed her Maharashtrian look with a Chadrakor bindi (moon-shaped mark) on her forehead!

4. Patola Silk Saree

Image: Instagram

A peculiar Ikat design or pattern consisting of flowers, elephants, and other subjects, Patola silk sarees are from Patan, Gujrat India. These sarees are also considered iconic and one of a kind. Ashaji looked simply beautiful in ivory-white Patola silk with a dark purple border. The plain ivory patola silk featured a lovely Ikat border!

Her choice of accessories included a golden color beads necklace and stud earrings!

5. Georgette Embroidery Saree

Image: Instagram

Ashaji played the perfect showstopper at one of Manish Malhotra's Lakme Fashion Week show held in Mumbai. Her off-white georgette embroidery saree featured sequin and zardozi embroidery work at the border. She styled the designer saree with a classic pearl necklace and statement red bindi!

6. Heavy Work Embroidery Saree

Image: Instagram

Ashaji's love for traditional silk sarees and lightweight designer sarees is undivided. She looked stunning in a pale blue embroidered saree that featured sequin work across the saree and border. The silver cut-dana work of the saree hinted at contemporary and party-ready fashion!

The singing sensation chose a pearl-string neckpiece and a statement cuff bracelet to elevate her contemporary look!

7. Kota Silk Embroidery Saree

Image: Instagram

The evergreen diva looked royal and stunning in a white Kota silk embroidery saree. Ashaji's saree was a perfect choice for casual dressing and featured detailed work at the border. She chose a few statement jewelry pieces to complement her classy saree attire!

8. Handloom Jamdani Saree

Image: Instagram

Bengal handloom sarees are loved and preferred for their easy, comfortable, and one-of-a-kind look. Ashaji wore a lovely off-white cotton-silk Jamdani saree. The floral pattern border saree looked understated and elegant.

She teamed the classy saree with a matching three-fourth sleeve blouse. Her statement accessories included a classic pearl neckpiece and a silver Kada bangle!