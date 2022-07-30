Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone Go Regal For Manish Malhotra At Mijwan 2022

Talking of fashionable power couples in B-Town, we are instantly reminded of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. The pair again made a case for their high fashion quotient by turning showstoppers for the celebrity designer Manish Malhotra at Mijwan Fashion Show 2022. The couple looked stunning in the embroidered ensembles by the ace designer.

The show aimed to celebrate Malhotra's 10-year association with Mijwan Welfare Society. The event was held at the Jio World Convention Centre at BKC in Mumbai where the couple's boisterous energies were in sync with the designer's luxurious chikankari collection.

Ranveer and Deepika's Look Decoded

Deepika Padukone

Deepika left everyone in awe on the ramp where she looked no less than the goddess of elegance. The magnificent cape over her heavily embellished ivory lehenga and choli added the drama that the actress loves to emanate, and we love it!

Her kohl-black defined eyes with winged eyeliner and mascara complemented her nude lips and bronze-tinted cheeks. Letting the royalty be in the forefront in her overall appearance, Deepika chose a set of heavy earrings and a matching choker along with a statement ring on her hand.

Advertisement Advertisement

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer, who has been in the news for his recent nude photoshoot, left no stone unturned to match the ethnicity of his better half on the ramp. The actor looked suave in a heavily embroidered black and white sherwani. He went with his signature diamond stud in his ear and gelled hair. The couple treated their fans with subtle PDA and jubilant smiles.

High Tea

While talking to the media personnel, Deepika and Ranveer congratulated designer Manish Malhotra for the work he does for Mijwan Welfare Society, an NGO owned by the the veteran actor Shabana Azmi. While praising the intricate work of the designer, Ranveer humbly gave the title of 'Man of the moment' to Malhotra.

Ranveer extended his heartfelt gratitude to filmmaker Johar as well for giving him the opportunity to share the screen with Shabana Azmi in their film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. KJo along with Nora Fatehi, Gauri Khan, Vidya Balan, and Dia Mirza were some of the celebs that added glamour to the evening with their presence.