Queen Elizabeth II: Decoding Her Majestys Iconic Fashion Moments

Pretty in Ruffles

Image: Pinterest

Princess Elizabeth as a four-year-old looked cute in a layered ruffled frock. With typical baby boots and socks, her little girl's outfit was made complete and impressive!

A Girl in Trenchcoat

Image: Pinterest

A trenchcoat is a staple and practical wear at places where the weather is unpredictable and is mostly chilly. Little Elizabeth made quite an impression with her frock layered with Trenchcoat attire.

Proud in Uniform

Image: Pinterest

Young Elizabeth actively participated in Word War II service at the Auxiliary Territorial Service. In the Uniform she looked sharp and pretty dedicated!

Iconic Wedding Gown

Image: Pinterest

The 21-year-old princess married Prince Philip in 1947. For her Westminster Abbey nuptials, she wore a Norman Hartnell wedding dress. The dress details included a sweetheart neckline, full sleeves, and an A-line skirt with peal embroidery. A stunning tiara added a glam factor to the iconic wedding dress!

Coronation Gown

Image: Pinterest

Her Majesty chose a Normal Hartnell gown for her coronation ceremony in February 1952. The dress had some interesting details like the national symbols of the UK and other nations. Her formal attire was made complete with St. Edward's crown!

Blue Ruffled Ball Gown

Image: Pinterest

His and her majesty welcomed the Kennedys at Buckingham Palace in 1961. Queen Elizabeth chose a blue ruffled dress that had a dreamy and flowy look. The chic ball gown had velvet finishes which she accentuated with diamond and sapphire jewelry!

Heavy Embellished Gown

Image: Pinterest

The Queen made a striking appearance in an ivory colour heavily embellished gown and a fur cape at the 1973 premiere of a West End Show in London.

Yellow Polka Dot Dress

Image: Pinterest

Her Majesty chose a sunny yellow polka dot dress and matching turban style hat for her visit to Mexico in 1975. The statement broach, her favorite accessory was included in this casual ensemble too!

The Harlequin Gown

Image: Pinterest

Her majesty broke the stereotype of "the royals prefer understated dressing" by wearing a bold multicolour "Harlequin" gown at the Royal Variety Performance in 1999. The checkered, sequin-detailed dress became a topic of discussion amongst fashion pundits!

Sunny Yellow Dress

Image: Pinterest

For Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding in 2011, Queen Elizabeth donned a sunny yellow dress, matching coat, and hat. For the accessories, she chose a beige handbag and kitten heels!

Bright Green Coat

Image: Pinterest

The Queen made an impression at the 2016 Trooping appearance by wearing a bright lime-green coat and a matching hat. The bright hue coat received diving reactions from the fashion experts though!

Silver Sequin Dress

Image: Pinterest

The Queen looked regal in a white and silver silk sequin dress designed by Angela Kelly for the official Diamond Jubilee portrait. Her stately appearance for perfectly complemented with the State Diadem crown and Queen Victoria's collet necklace!

Houndstooth Coat

Image: Pinterest

The queen was known for her royal and impeccable appearance. Even while traveling, her majesty ensured to keep it classy in a classic houndstooth patterned coat and a headscarf. The black gloves, handbag, and flats complimented her lovely outfit!

Yellow Coat & Purple Dress

Image: Pinterest

At the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018, the Queen looked enchanting in a purple color floral dress and yellow coat. Her hat featured lovely purple feathers and floral detailing to it.

Ice Blue Coat

Image: Pinterest

For her Platinum Jubilee in 2022, the Queen made a balcony appearance in a lovely ice blue coat and a matching hat. The dress and hat had lovely floral detailing to them. She chose her staple pearl jewelry and broach to complete her understated yet regal outfit!