Vidya Balan’s 8 Saree Looks You Must Bookmark To Ace The Desi Style

Kanjeevaram Silk Saree

It won't be an exaggeration to say that Vidya Balan is known for her beautiful Kanjeevaram silk sarees. The Mission Mangal actress looked beautiful in a parrot green silk saree with a heavy golden border and teamed it up with a red silk blouse.

Vidya elevated the plain silk saree look with traditional jewelry, a prominent red bindi, and a simple bun hairdo with gajra. Traditional, heavy-weave silk sarees make a perfect choice for special occasions, weddings, and festive looks.

Banarasi Silk Saree

Is there anything more exquisite than a golden threadwork Banarasi saree? We don't think so. Vidya looked like a vision in this yellow colour banarasi silk saree. The golden threadwork motifs all over the saree featured the classic banarasi silk trademark style.

She teamed the royal silk saree with a matching silk blouse with a hint of the golden border. Vidya elevated the classic, vintage saree look with stone-encrusted stud earrings.

Silver Zari Saree

Silk sarees with silver zari work detailing have a classic, timeless appeal. While golden zari work sarees may make a popular choice for traditional silk sarees, silver zari sarees look offbeat and super chic! Vidya was the epitome of beauty and grace in this red-silver zari saree. She accentuated the classic look with floral stud earrings and bold red lips.

Floral Print Saree

The floral print is undoubtedly the most loved and go-to print for casual ensembles. Vidya chose a lovely black saree featuring a pink floral print. She complimented the busy print saree with a plain collared blouse. The stunning diva sported a bohemian choker neckpiece to complete the chic saree look. Floral print lightweight sarees like Vidya's make an ideal choice for formal as well as casual wear.

Striped Saree

Sassy stripes are one print or pattern on ensembles that give a modern, edgy, or even sporty look. The Sherni actress flaunted a modern saree look with a green colour striped print saree and a matching sporty T-shirt.

She completed her edgy look with golden geometrical statement earrings, glossy makeup, and a sleek bun hairstyle. Sarees with modern prints like stripes, and abstract, geometrical prints make a sassy option for formal and casual dressing.

Retro Saree

Polka dot print is a quintessential retro design that has a joyful and stylish appeal to it. Vidya opted for a vivacious look with this red colour saree featuring polka dot prints all over.

Vidya experimented with two different patterns by complimenting her dotted saree with a sleeveless striped blouse. Since the saree look featured two busy prints, Vidya ditched the accessories and opted for a minimal makeup look.

Plain Saree

Vidya Balan surely has her saree game sorted and how! Her constant experimentation with the desi six-yards serves major style inspiration for everyone who adores sarees.

The diva wore a plain green saree with blue colour thin fabric border and tassels and styled it with a sleeveless blouse in green. To accentuate the plain saree look, she donned beautiful oxidized silver jhumka earrings.

Animal Print Saree

Vidya's love for sarees allows her to experiment with modern, offbeat prints too. She wore this stunning modern saree with eye-catchy animal print. She teamed the colourful saree with a plain black blouse to allow the eclectic print to take center stage.

Ms.Balan upscaled her modern look with golden geometrical shape statement earrings. Such bold hue eclectic print sarees make a chic option for cocktail parties and casual outings.