Independence Day: Vidya Balan, Kangana Ranaut And Nushrratt Bharucha’s Pretty Outfits

Vidya Balan In A Pink Silk Saree

On the special day, Vidya Balan was dressed in a handmade pure silk saree to encourage and embrace the trove of Indian skills. Her pink saree was accentuated by pinstriped patterns and the pallu of her saree featured intricate round-shaped golden prints. Styled by Who Wore What When, the Shakuntala Devi actress draped it in a nivi style and teamed it with a half-sleeved round-collar purple blouse. She accessorised her look with gold-toned jhumkis by Mahesh Notandass and a bangle. Vidya Balan pulled back her side-parted sleek tresses into a neat bun and spruced up her look with slight contouring marked by a black bindi, filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

She wrote the caption, ‘On #IndependenceDay celebrate the unity in diversity of Indian Silks from Assam to Gujarat and Jammu & Kashmir to Tamil Nadu. Lets encourage and embrace the treasure trove of Indian Silks. #Vocal4Handmade #IwearPureSilkHandloom #AlwaysBuyPureSilk #SilkMarkYourAssuranceOfPureSilk.'

Kangana Ranaut In A Light Pink Saree

In the pictures, Kangana Ranaut was seen planting sapling and urging fans to be productive and make India proud. She was decked up in a pretty light pink saree, which was accentuated by yellow and white checkered patterns and intricate black-hued zig-zag prints. She draped the pallu in a nivi style and teamed it with a half-sleeved plain blouse. The Panga actress tied her curly tresses into a ponytail and elevated her look with a silver bindi, filled brows, kohled eyes, and light pink lip shade.

She quoted, ‘आओ कुछ ऐसा बन के दिखाएँ की इस देश की मिट्टी को भी हम पे गर्व हो जाए, स्वतंत्रता दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ 🇮🇳 जय हिंद'.

Nushrat Bharucha In A White Suit

On Independence Day 2020, Nushrat Bharucha sported a plain white elegant suit, which consisted of a flared short kurti and loose bottoms. Her dupatta was very pretty and it caught all our attention. It was a plain dupatta but it featured orange and green intricate curvy patterns at the border. The Dream Girl actress completed her look with a pair of brown-hued heels and notched up her look with gold-toned ethnic earrings. She made a braid at one side of her hair and let loose the remaining side-parted highlighted curls.

She captioned her picture as, ‘15th August reminds us to be proud of our glorious heritage, the one that was fought for. Let's keep our nation proud. Happy #IndependenceDay!'