Urfi Javed’s 7 DIY Outfits That Reflect Her Love For Creative Fashion

Wire Dress

A wire may be a utility object to tie or fasten anything. Urfi Javed used the everyday element to create this wire co-ord outfit that comprised a bandage style top and mini skirt. The mono-hue attire denoted her preference for a never seen fashion sense.

Bandage Dress

Can bandage wrap be made into an outfit? Absolutely! Urfi channeled her inner creative artist and made an edgy outfit made of bandage. The off-shoulder crop top and mini skirt crafted out of bandage are a sheer example of a weird yet extraordinary style.

Cotton Candy Dress

Something as sweet as cotton candy can also be used as an outfit! The reality TV show star opted for the unthinkable by wearing a cotton candy outfit. The pink crop top and green skirt dress made an eye-catchy, creative choice. Urfi's cotton candy ensemble appeared sculptural for sure.

Jute Bag Dress

We appreciate Urfi's initiative to use earthy, eco-friendly materials to design an outfit. She donned a DIY co-ord set made of a jute bag. The one-shoulder asymmetrical top and mini skirt with a side slit made for an edgy and offbeat style.

Shell Bikini Top

Urfi donned beachwear that comprised a bikini top made of shells. She painted the shells in blue and wore it as a stylish DIY bikini top. The fashion enthusiast teamed the shell top with a pink sarong to complete her beachwear outfit.

Razor Dress

Razor blades for a dress. Sounds risky? Not for Urfi's imaginative fashion sense. She sported a shiny dress made of razor blades. The creative outfit featured an eye-catchy shine and structured silhouette though.

Photo Dress

All for the self-love seemed to be Urfi Javed's inspiration for this creative ensemble. She sported a dress that featured her photo prints all over. The dress denoted her love for inventive DIY fashion.