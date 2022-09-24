Trisha Krishnan Looks Alluring As Princess Kundavai In Ponniyin Selvan

Trisha As Piratti Kundavai

Image: Instagram

The storyline of the movie Ponniyin Selvan revolves around the Chola dynasty, kings, queens, wins, defeats, and emotions of course. Trisha will be seen playing the Piratti aka princess Kundavai of the Chola empire. Her on-screen character has varying depths ranging from being an enchanting princess to a courageous empress.

Princess Kundavai is the daughter of Sundara Chozhar and sisters of Aditya Karikalan and Arulmozhi Varman played by Chiyaan Vikram and Jayam Ravi respectively.

Trisha Draped in Silk, Temple Jewelry & Dramatic Hairdo

Image: Instagram

For playing the character of princess Kundavai from the Chola dynasty, Trisha's on-screen look had to resonate with the southern Indian style and sensibilities. From the movie posters and trailer released till now, Trisha is seen wearing Kanchipuram silk sarees with typical gold borders and classic weave designs.

Temple jewelry is something of a staple for the south-Indian attire. It includes matha Patti, choker neckpiece, long haram or neckpiece, Kamar bandh or waistbelt, and jhumkas. This type of jewelry is mostly encrusted with pearls, semi-precious, and precious stones. Trisha as Princess Kundavai is seen flaunting temple jewelry!

Trisha is seen flaunting a dramatic up-bun hairdo which is another typical style concerning hairdos. Ladies, especially royalties from southern India used to flaunt such dramatic hair buns to showcase their presence and power. Such hairdos were often accentuated with precious hair accessories!

Trisha On Trying Over 50 Looks

Image: Instagram

Trisha in an interview revealed that they tried more than 50 looks for her princess Kundavai look. The looks were then shortlisted to around 30 and finally, the 10 best looks were picked for the film. She said the entire credit goes to Mani Ratnam sir and her styling team for bringing in the character of princess Kundavai so alluring and enchanting!